Director AL Vijay And Wife Dr. Aishwarya Welcome Baby Boy!

AL Vijay, the popular filmmaker and wife Dr. Aishwarya welcomed their first child, a baby boy recently. The happy news was revealed by AL Vijay's brother Uday through his official social media pages recently. According to the close sources, Aishwarya gave birth to the baby on May 30, 2020, at a private hospital in Chennai. Both the baby and mother are doing fine.

The popular filmmaker tied the knot with Dr. Aishwarya, a medical professional on July 11, 2020, in a private ceremony held at the presence of family members and close friends. Reportedly, it was purely an arranged marriage for AL Vijay and Aishwarya, who were introduced to each other by their respective families.

It is the second marriage of AL Vijay, who was formerly married to Amala Paul, the popular actress. The filmmaker had fallen in love with the actress during the shooting of his popular film Deiva Thirumagal, in 2011. The couple later tied the knot in 2014, after three years of courtship.

However, AL Vijay and Amala Paul's started living separately after three years and finally divorced by mutual consent in 2017. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay's parents were against Amala's decision to pursue a career in films after marriage and wanted the couple to start a family as soon as possible.

AL Vijay is currently busy with the production of his ambitious project Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The much-awaited project, which is made as two parts, will feature the renowned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. The movie, which was originally slated to be released on June 26, 2020, is now postponed indefinitely due to lockdown.

