Doctor First Single Chellamma Featuring Sivakarthikeyan Will Make You Want To Groove Along!

The makers of Doctor featuring Sivakarthikeyan has finally released the much-anticipated first single titled 'Chellamma' from the movie. The song penned by the actor himself is peppy and has catchy lyrics that will make one groove along. Crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, the track is the continuation of the last video released by the makers wherein the trio (Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan and director of the film, Nelson Dilipkumar) were seen holding talks about the music of the film.

Releasing the song, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, "Back wit my dear Rockstar Smiling face with sunglasses @anirudhofficial after three years in @Nelsondilpkumar

directorial #Doctor Hugging face Here is the first single #Chellamma - http://bit.ly/ChellammaLyricVideo Sung by Ani and @jonitamusic Microphone Enjoy it Smiling face with sunglasses."

Coming back to the video Sivakarthikeyan was seen requesting the young music director to compose a hit song as he said, "Hit aaganam sir, vere levela hit aaganam. TikToka thorandha naama paatu dhaan sir irukkanum." (It should be a hit, a different level of hit that it should be everywhere on TikTok app as you open it). Anirudh retorted that the app has been banned and the conversation continues with the trio hinting at the song being related to the ban, which indeed broke many hearts.

Talking about the movie, there are reports suggesting that the highly-anticipated movie will have a release on December 25, 2020, as a Christmas special release. The makers are yet to wrap up the shooting and carry on with the post-production of the film, which is currently halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first look poster of the film was released recently on the special occasion of the multi-faceted actor Siva's birthday. The intriguing poster had the actor in a never-seen-before avatar and least to say the makers of the movie were successful in impressing the netizens with it.

Jointly bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions and KJR Studios, and the camera cranked by Vijay Karthik Kannan, the movie will have Priyanka Arul Mohan, who made her acting debut with Nani in the 2019 Telugu film Gang Leader. Doctor will also feature Yogi Babu, Vinay and Archana in pivotal roles.

