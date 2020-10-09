Karthi And Rashmika Mandanna Wrap Up Sulthan: Share An Unseen Picture Of The Team

Karthi, the popular actor, and Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most sought-after actresses of South Indian cinema, are joining hands for the upcoming movie Sulthan. The team recently wrapped up the shooting of Sulthan, after three years into production. Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna shared the news through their official Twitter pages, recently.

The lead pair also shared an unseen picture with the cast and crew members, on their respective pages. "And it's a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It's one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best #Sulthan", wrote Karthi on his post.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, shared an interesting memory from the shooting days, on her post. "This is one of the sweetest teams I've worked with.. apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick.. I had always had fun on this set.. 💛😁 Thankyou for tolerating me and loads of love and wishes to the whole team.. 🤍😁 #jaisulthan", wrote the actress.