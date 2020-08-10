Kollywood Producer V Swaminathan Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Popular Kollywood movie producer V Swaminathan passed away today (August 10) due to COVID-19. He had been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for Coronavirus. He became the first person from Tamil film industry to have died of COVID-19.

V Swaminathan was the father of popular comedy actor Ashwin Raja. He had also done cameos in some of the movies produced by him. V Swaminathan was in a partnership with K Muralidharan and G Venugopal of Lakshmi Movie Makers.

The trio produced several movies in Tamil in the past twenty five years. Notably, his production house Lakshmi Movie Makers has produced films of Tamil actors like Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay. Ajith-starrer Unnai Thedi (1999) and Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen (1998) were super hit at the box office. On the other hand, Vijay-starrer Priyamudan (1998) and Bhagavathi (2002) also did good business. Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan-starrer cult-classic Anbe Sivam (2003) was also produced V Swaminathan.

Apart from that, the producer had bankrolled films of actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, Prabhu, Karthik, Suriya, Madhavan, Simbu and Dhanush. V Swaminathan's death is indeed a big loss to Kollywood.

May his soul rest in peace!