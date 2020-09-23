Lokesh Kanagaraj Rubbishes Master OTT Release Rumours: Says Vijay Fans Want To Watch It In Theatres

Master, the upcoming Vijay starrer has been making headlines lately, after the rumors regarding the OTT release started doing rounds on social media. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of the project rubbished the rumours in a recent press meet. The filmmaker stated that the Vijay fans want to watch the film in theatres.

According to Lokesh Kanagaraj, the makers have absolutely no plans to release Master in OTT platforms. The Vijay starrer will hit the silver screen once the theatres reopen. The Vijay fans and Tamil cinema audiences are waiting to watch the film in theatres and celebrate. And, the Master team have decided to gowith the wishes of the fans.

Earlier, the co-producer of the Vijay starrer had also confirmed that the movie will get the massive theatrical release it deserves, once the world comes back to normalcy. But, the rumours regarding the OTT release are refusing to die down, even after the repeated confirmations from diretcor Lokesh Kanagaraj and producers of Master.

The action thriller will mark Vijay's first collaboration with the director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie features the actor in the role of John Durairaj aka JD Master, a college dean who is also said to be an undercover drug peddler. Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor is appearing as the lead antagonist, the notorious gangster Bhavani. Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vijay in Master.