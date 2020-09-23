Valimai: The Shooting Of The Thala Ajith Starrer Resumes In Chennai!

Valimai, the Thala Ajith starring action thriller was delayed due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. Earlier, it was reported that lead actor Ajith has instructed director H Vinoth and his team to resume the shooting only after the pandemic comes under control. But, the team has finally resumed the shooting of Valimai in Chennai.

In a recent interview given to a leading magazine, Boney Kapoor, the producer of the project had finally opened up about the current status of the H Vinoth directorial. 'Valimai is a big action film that stars Ajith Kumar. It happens to be the 60th film of the actor. Around 50 percent shooting of Valimai is completed', revealed the producer. He had also made it clear that the film is not getting an OTT release.

Bollywood actresses Yami Gautham and Huma Qureshi are appearing as the female leads opposite Ajith in Valimai. Ileana D'cruz, the popular actress is said to be making a special appearance in the movie. Valimai is expected to hit the theaters by the second half of 2021.