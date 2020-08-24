SP Balasubrahmanyam Has Not Tested Negative For COVID-19, Son Charan Rubbishes Reports

Today, there are reports doing the rounds on social media that legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested negative for COVID-19. The reports also stated that the singer's son SP Charan released an official statement with the media which read, "Dear Media Friends Thanks for Your Continuous Support & Prayers for my father. My father is fine and STABLE and his Corona test has become NEGATIVE."

However, SP Charan has now denied the reports and stated that his father is still critical. He released a video on Facebook and asked people to not believe in rumours.

Watch the video here:

Well, this is indeed a shocking news for SPB fans as they have been continuously praying for his speedy recovery. For the unversed, on August 5, SP Balasubrahmanyam informed his fans through a live video on his official Facebook handle, that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai for treatment.

Initially, the 74-year-old singer was fine, however, on August 14 (Friday), he suffered a major setback in his health and doctors put him on life support. Since then, his son SP Charan has been constantly giving updates about his dear dad's health on social media.

A couple of days ago, MGM Healthcare had shared a positive news about SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. The report read, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition currently is stable."

Notably, SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. The singer has also lent his voice for the Hindi dubbed versions of various South movies.