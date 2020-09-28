SP Charan Slams People Spreading Rumours About The Hospital Bills Of SP Balasubrahmanyam

‘Disheartening and offensive rumours’, says Charan

Calling it disheartening and offensive, SP Charan also slammed the gossip mongers who said that he had approached the Vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu after a non-response from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the same. He went on to say, "We were in the hospital from August 5. Appa passed away on the September 25, this last Friday. There are rumours about the amount of bill that was charged, and that we had paid something and then there was a balance and that we had requested the Tamil Nadu govt, but they didn't reciprocate and then I had gone to the Vice-president of India, and they had responded. This is all a hogwash. I don't know why people do this without even realizing how offensive and hurting it is to the people who are associated with this issue."

Gossip Mongers Can Never Be Called SPB Fans

The singer-actor further said that the people spreading rumours about his father's treatment and the hospital should not be called SPB fans, as his father was not someone who encourages this, and was someone who would have forgiven the one doing the same. "It is very disheartening that we have people like this around. These people cannot be called fans of SPB, because he is not someone, who would do this. He is not somebody who hurts people. He was someone who would forgive the person who has been spreading rumours. I forgive this gentleman. But he needs to grow up and do the right thing. He has no base in spreading such rumours. He has no idea about the treatment or the bills. I and the hospital are planning to give a press release together to muff all the rumours that are doing rounds. It is sad that we have to do this."

SP Charan Thanked The Hospital

Furthermore, he thanked MGM Healthcare for all the treatment given to the legendary singer and also expressed his gratitude towards Apollo Hospital for helping MGM with medical equipment.

SPB's Death

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the 74-year-old vocalist passed away on September 25, 2020, at Chennai's MGM Healthcare after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. His last rites were performed at his Red Hills Farmhouse in Chennai and was cremated with state honours as announced by the Tamil Nadu government.