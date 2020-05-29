    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay's Bigil Did Not Incur Losses: Confirms Producer Archana Kalpathi!

      By
      |

      Bigil, the Vijay starring blockbuster was making headlines after the rumours which suggest that the movie incurred losses started doing rounds on social media. Recently, a leading media portal had also suggested that AGS Entertainment, the production banner that bankrolled the Vijay starrer has faced losses despite the movie being a huge blockbuster.

      However, Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of Bigil slammed the reports through her official Twitter page recently. Archana took to her page to retweeted the post made by Vijay Fans page which reads: 'AGS Productions @archanakalpathi has denied the reports which state that #Bigil has incurred a loss of 20 crores, no such interview was given by her!!'.

      Vijays Bigil Did Not Incur Losses: Confirms Producer Archana Kalpathi!

      She also captioned her post 'Yes. @republic please fact check this article. Thank you 🙏', thus putting an end to the rumours. According to the gossip mongers, Bigil, which was made with a whopping budget of Rs. 180 Crores, had incurred losses worth Rs. 20 Crores. Even though Archana had slammed the rumours in a recent interview, the speculations did not end.

      Read more about: vijay bigil archana kalpathi atlee
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X