Vijay's Bigil Did Not Incur Losses: Confirms Producer Archana Kalpathi!

Bigil, the Vijay starring blockbuster was making headlines after the rumours which suggest that the movie incurred losses started doing rounds on social media. Recently, a leading media portal had also suggested that AGS Entertainment, the production banner that bankrolled the Vijay starrer has faced losses despite the movie being a huge blockbuster.

However, Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of Bigil slammed the reports through her official Twitter page recently. Archana took to her page to retweeted the post made by Vijay Fans page which reads: 'AGS Productions @archanakalpathi has denied the reports which state that #Bigil has incurred a loss of 20 crores, no such interview was given by her!!'.

She also captioned her post 'Yes. @republic please fact check this article. Thank you 🙏', thus putting an end to the rumours. According to the gossip mongers, Bigil, which was made with a whopping budget of Rs. 180 Crores, had incurred losses worth Rs. 20 Crores. Even though Archana had slammed the rumours in a recent interview, the speculations did not end.