When Nayanthara Opened Up About Her ‘Secret Wedding’!

When Nayanthara Was Asked About People Disliking Her Bold Roles

If you are a follower of Nayanthara you would know that the actress rarely makes public appearances, especially for award functions and interviews. Let us tell you that the actress was very vocal about her movies, roles in it and her relationships during the initial stage of her acting career. Well, in a decade-old interview, when the actress was asked about her bold roles in movies and people ‘disliking' them, she had strongly reacted that she doesn't want people to watch her movie to only criticize her.

Nayanthara said, "When people are going to theatres to watch a movie, they already know that they are going to see me or any other actress they dislike right? Then why do they have to go? That means you have to watch the movie and also badly criticize it. If you already know that this actress is doing so and so roles, then for what reason do they have to watch another 10 films of the same person?"

When Nayanthara Asked Her Haters To Skip Her Movies!

Nayanthara who is undoubtedly one of the most fearless actresses of south further talked about her haters and said, "People ask me why I do glamorous roles, or why I don't do homely roles? They do not have a right to say that. If you like my movies you can watch them, if you don't please do not watch. There are many more people to watch them. There are many people who like me. Those who do not like me need not watch my movie and criticize me. They can criticize me if it is genuine or is about the improvements to me made."

Nayanthara And Her ‘Secret Marriage’

In the interview, the actress was evidently upset with the rumours about her ‘secret marriage', which made it to the headlines back then. When asked about the same, Nayanthara said that she doesn't have anything to hide about her relationship status or marriage if is happening in real. She said, "I don't have a need to go get secretly married to someone. I have always been vocal about my relationships, life and my films. I don't have to hide these things. When I hide things I feel like am doing something really wrong. My parents are like god to me, so even if I am in a relationship, I would marry that person only if they accept him."

Nayanthara’s Huge Fan Following!

There is no denying the fact that the actress has turned haters into her ardent fans in a very short span of time, thanks to her movies, impeccable roles and ceaseless charm that she carries wherever she goes. Well, that is Lady Superstar for you! The actress also enjoys a huge fan following across the globe and has been receiving immense support from them, especially on social media.

On a related note, the actress will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.