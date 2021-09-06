Valimai Release: Ajith Starrer To Clash With Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe At The Box Office?

Just recently, Kollywood superstar Ajith was spotted putting his feet up in Russia after completing Valimai's shoot. He reportedly went on a bike trip with his close friend, with whom he was also seen hanging out at a hotel. Well, another buzz about the actor has now made headlines that has a lot to do with his forthcoming film.

According to the latest rumours that are doing the rounds on social media, Valimai will be clashing with Rajinikanth Annaatthe at the box office. It is said that the Thala-starrer will be released on the occasion of Diwali. Reports suggest that the makers have not locked the release date as of yet, however, they are eyeing a festival release. Let us tell you that Annaatthe is tentatively slated for release on November 4, which also marks the festival of Diwali. Though the ongoing buzz has left the fans super excited, only an official confirmation from the Valimai team will unveil the truth regarding the film's release and the biggest clash of Kollywood. Reportedly, the makers will soon announce the film's release date.

Valimai was initially expected to hit the theatres on November 12, 2020, coinciding with Diwali, however, the actioner's shoot was suspended due to the pandemic that resulted in the delay of its release. Directed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor under his Bayview Projects LLP banner, the film features Huma Qureshi and Gang Leader (Telugu) fame Karthikeya Gummakonda as the female lead and main antagonist respectively. The other cast members of Valimai are Pearle Maaney, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Sangeetha, Bani J and Pugazh. The technical team of Valimai consists of music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Nirav Shah and editor Vijay Velukuty.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is being helmed by Siva and stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.