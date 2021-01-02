Producer K Balu Passes Away In Chennai

Renowned producer K Balu, best known for bankrolling the 1991 romantic-drama Chinna Thambi passed away on Friday (January 1, 2021). He was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Balu's funeral took place today (January 2) at E-Cemetery in Chennai's Besant Nagar.

Several celebs including R Sarath Kumar, producer Dhananjayan and others expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Sarath Kumar tweeted, "Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry."

Expressing shock over Balu's death, National Award-winning producer Dhananjayan tweeted, "Shocked to hear the news of Popular Producer #KBalu sir passed away today. Very sad. Rest in Peace Balu sir."

Radhikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "RIP, gone too soon. #KBfilms Balu."

Talking about his work, K Balu produced over 15 films under his production banner KB Films. Movies backed by him include Chinna Thambi (1991), Pandithurai (1992) and Panchalankurichi (1996).

