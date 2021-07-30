Thittam Irandu Movie Review: Aishwarya Rajesh’s Convincing Performance Doesn’t Help This Whodunit Thriller

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Subash Selvam, Pavel Navageethan, Jeeva Ravi, Murali Radhakrishnan Director: Vignesh Karthik

Star Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Subash Selvam, Pavel Navageethan, Jeeva Ravi, Murali Radhakrishnan

Director: Vignesh Karthik

Thittam Irandu has finally released today (July 30) on SonyLIV. Written and directed by Vignesh Karthik, the crime thriller features Aishwarya Rajesh and Subash Selvam in the lead roles. With music composed by Sathish Raghunathan, the film is backed by Mini Studios and Sixer Entertainment.

Is Thittam Irandu worth the watch? Let's find out!

What's Wow? Aishwarya Rajesh's convincing performance, Inclusion of a taboo subject

What's Ouch? Twists, twists, and more twists which sometimes lack logic

Plot

Thittam Irandu opens with Athira (Aishwarya) meeting Arjun (Subash Selvam) on a bus ride. Post a few minutes of their conversation, the young lady, who happens to be a police officer develops feelings for the guy she just met (Strange!). Things turn upside down when a phone call carrying the news of her distanced childhood friend Surya going missing reaches her the very next day. As Athira delves into the case, she is offered twists and even more twists. Will she be able to unveil the truth behind Surya's missing? Does it have anything to do with the love of her life? You will have to watch Thittam Irandu on SonyLIV to see what actually unfolds at the end!

Kollywood Actor Karthik Hospitalised In Chennai

Netrikann Trailer Out: Nayanthara And Ajmal Ameer Look Promising In This Nail-Biting Thriller!

Story and Direction

Thittam Irandu falters at the very beginning. The film's screenplay might look promising on paper, however, it lacks depth and sometimes logic when it is displayed visually. If only Vignesh had focused on each character and the story's depth, the film would have done a much better job.

The story fails to talk sense in a few places. For instance, a police officer falling head over heels in love with her co-passenger, who is a complete stranger and that too within minutes of their conversation. If that was not enough, in another sequence, Surya's husband, a doctor (hopefully one with no fake medical degree) is seen failing to lodge a police complaint when his wife goes missing! Instead, he casually calls Athira and narrates the whole backstory. There are indeed a lot of loose ends that in turn make the film fall flat. One more drawback of the film's story is the endless twists and turns that look contrived haphazardly.

On a lighter note, there are also sequences that are gripping which of course have been written cautiously, but unfortunately, that doesn't help the film to move forward. Not to forget, the strong message added towards the end, which needs to be appreciated.

Performances

Aishwarya Rajesh as Athira, the young police officer looks convincing and she has indeed done a pretty well job. Her performance is neat, however, the story doesn't give her character enough space to explore. Aishwarya's chemistry with Subash Selvam looks interesting but the way their love story begins seems cringe-worthy.

Subash Selvam's portrayal of a multi-shaded character is appreciable. His performance keeps us rooting, but somehow he is ignored most of the time, maybe because of the story's requirement.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography and editing carried out by Gokul Benoy and CS Premkumar respectively are reasonable. The two gels perfectly with the narrative. In most parts of the film, the cinematographer has used a dark coloured palette. Though Satish Raghunathan's music composition also does the job well, at times it doesn't make an impact, which is very much required for a thriller.

Verdict

Although Thittam Irandu carries a taboo subject, the loose writing fails the film big time. Aishwarya Rajesh's natural and convincing performance is the driving force of this whodunit thriller but it doesn't help the film move forward at least in the right direction. However, if you are an aficionado of everything twisted and turned, then this film is definitely for you, however, there's nothing to keep you afloat!