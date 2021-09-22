Valimai Teaser From Thursday, Thala Ajith’s Actioner Might Hit The Cinemas On Christmas!

Brace yourself as the most anticipated Valimai teaser is all set to knock on your doors. Yes, you read that right! If reports are anything to go by, the highly awaited update will be out on Thursday (September 23).

Though the makers are yet to announce, several film analysts have already shared the big news through their social media handles, which in turn has left the Ajith fans super excited and thrilled. Reportedly, the release date will also be out along with the teaser, and buzz suggests that the makers have already locked festive release date for their film. The latest grapevine states that Valimai will release either on the occasion of Christmas (December) or Pongal (January).

Rumours are also rife that an exact date will not be revealed in the teaser, instead only the occasion will be shared. Well, with the buzz doing the rounds on social media, fans have already started trending hashtags including #ValimaiManiaStartsNow, #ValimaiTeaserOnTheWay and #ValimaiGlimpse to welcome the super update with open arms.

On Tuesday (September 21), the makers had unveiled the first look poster of Karthikeya Gummakonda from the film. For the unversed, the Telugu actor is playing the main antagonist and will be seen locking horns with Thala.

Valimai's shooting was wrapped up with the Russia schedule in August.

Written and helmed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP, the film features Huma Qureshi as the female lead. Interestingly, the film marks Vinoth's second collaboration with Ajith after their 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai. The courtroom drama is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi blockbuster film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

The supporting cast of Valimai includes Pearle Maaney, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Sangeetha, Bani J and Pugazh. With songs composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the actioner has camera cranked by cinematographer Nirav Shah and editing by Vijay Velukutty.