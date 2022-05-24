    For Quick Alerts
      Actor-Director T Rajendar AKA TR Hospitalised For THIS Reason

      Veteran actor-filmmaker T Rajendar AKA TR has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to ill health. According to a News 7 Tamil report, T Rajendar has been undergoing treatment at Ramachandra Hospital, Chennai since the last few days. He is in the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

      It has to be noted that son Silambarasan is expected to make a statement on his health condition soon. Moreover, the Maanaadu actor is also planning to take his father to Singapore for further treatment. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

      For the unversed, T Rajendar is 67 years old and has delivered several hit films in the 80s. He has featured in popular Tamil films such as Thangaikkor Geetham, Uyirullavarai Usha, Oru Thayin Sabhatham, Sabash Babu and so on. He has also sung several songs.

      We wish he gets well soon!
      Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
