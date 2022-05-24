Actor-Director T Rajendar AKA TR Hospitalised For THIS Reason

Veteran
actor-filmmaker
T
Rajendar
AKA
TR
has
reportedly
been
admitted
to
a
private
hospital
in
Chennai
due
to
ill
health.
According
to
a
News
7
Tamil
report,
T
Rajendar
has
been
undergoing
treatment
at
Ramachandra
Hospital,
Chennai
since
the
last
few
days.
He
is
in
the
ICU
and
is
said
to
be
out
of
danger.
It
has
to
be
noted
that
son
Silambarasan
is
expected
to
make
a
statement
on
his
health
condition
soon.
Moreover,
the
Maanaadu
actor
is
also
planning
to
take
his
father
to
Singapore
for
further
treatment.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
For
the
unversed,
T
Rajendar
is
67
years
old
and
has
delivered
several
hit
films
in
the
80s.
He
has
featured
in
popular
Tamil
films
such
as
Thangaikkor
Geetham,
Uyirullavarai
Usha,
Oru
Thayin
Sabhatham,
Sabash
Babu
and
so
on.
He
has
also
sung
several
songs.