Ajith Kumar's AK 62: Director Vignesh Shivan Drops A Major Update!

Ajith Kumar. the popular star of the Tamil film industry recently announced his 62nd outing in Tamil cinema. The project, which marks Ajiths first collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, has been tentatively titled AK 62. In a recent interview, the director dropped a major update on AK 62, to the much excitement of film fanatics.

Interestingly, Vignesh Shivan revealed that he has been working on the script of the Ajith Kumar starrer for the last three years. According to the filmmaker, he has not completed the final draft of the script yet. In the interview, he also confirmed that the scripting will be finished very soon. In that case, the makers will reveal the official title of AK 62, along with a major update, once the script is locked.

Even though Vignesh Shivan has not revealed anything about the storyline of AK 62, the sources suggest that the Ajith Kumar starrer is going to be a complete entertainer. If the reports are to be believed, the project will start rolling by the second half of 2022, after Ajith wraps up the shooting of his 61st outing, which has been tentatively titled AK 61.

Anirudh Ravichander, the celebrated young musician is reportedly composing the songs and original score for the project. In that case, AK 62 will mark Anirudh's reunion with both Ajith Kumar and director Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara, the lady superstar is said to be playing the female lead opposite Ajith in the movie. AK 62, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Lyca Productions, is expected to hit the theatres by the first half of 2023.