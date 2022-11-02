Amala Paul To Make Special Appearance In Ajay Devgn Starrer Bholaa - The Hindi Remake Of Karthi's Kaithi
Amala Paul, who has worked with various leading actors in South India, is now making her entry in a direct Hindi film for the first time. An official announcement has been made today that actress Amala Paul will star in the Hindi remake of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film Kaithi. Along with actor Karthi, Naren, Arjun Das, George Maryan, Harish Uthaman, Dheena and Ramana played most important characters in Kaithi. It was released on October 2019, clashed with Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil.
Kaithi also received a similar reception to Bigil due to its brilliant screenplay, stellar performances by Karthi and the entire cast. Producers and actors are showing interest in remaking this film in other languages. In that way, Hindi version of the film is titled as Bhola. Ajay Devgan replaces Karthi in Bhola as the lead actor and Tabu will be featured in the role of Naren. Now it has been officially announced that Amala Paul will also be seen in a special appearance in the film.
Though
Bhola
is
a
remake
of
Kaithi,
it
is
expected
to
have
some
changes
in
order
to
satisfy
the
commercial
Hindi
audience.
Earlier
Dharmendra
Sharma
was
about
to
direct
this
film.
Since
Ajay
Devgan's
directorial
film
Runway
34
was
a
success,
he
has
taken
up
the
remake
of
Kaithi
himself.
Bhola
is
jointly
produced
by
Ajay
Devgan,
T
Series,
Reliance
Entertainment
and
Dream
Warrior
Pictures.
Amala Paul is already doing a lot of projects in Malayalam such as Teacher, Mammootty's Christopher and Dwija. Prithviraj Sukumaran's most important survival genre Malayalam film Aadujeevitham also features Amala Paul in the lead role.