Arabic Kuthu From Beast Out, Thalapathy Vijay And Pooja Hegde Wow Fans With Their ‘Adipoli’ Avatars!

The wait is over. The highly awaited first single of Beast, 'Arabic Kuthu' has finally been released. Sharing the peppy song, the makers wrote on Twitter, "#ArabicKuthu - #BeastFirstSingle is out now! ▶ https://youtu.be/8FAUEv_E_xQ." In the tweet, the makers also tagged the core team members of the film including director Nelson Dilipkumar and lead actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

The 4-minute-42-second lyrical video is a power-packed combination of high voltage dance sequences, the lead actors' other-worldly chemistry, catchy lyrics, stunning visuals, fusion music and of course the appealing vocals by singers Anirudh Ravichander and Jonitha Gandhi. The foot-tapping romantic number was released on Monday (February 14) on the occasion of Valentine's day. 'Arabic Kuthu' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the lyrics are penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan. 'Butta Bomma' choreographer Jani Master has choreographed the song.

Well, fans of the lead actors are quite happy with the output with many praising their new avatar and dancing prowess. Thalapathy wows fans in all-black and all-white outfits that make him look uber stylish as ever. His expressions and adroitness as a dancer prove he is a true-blue performer. Pooja Hegde's breathtaking look and belly dance moves are also the highlights of the song that need special mention. As the song is a fusion number focusing more on Arabic, Nelson has made sure to add hues of golden to the visuals that make the amalgamation balanced.

Earlier, the makers had dropped an extended promo of the song. The fun-filled promo featured music composer Anirudh Ravichander, actor Sivakarthikeyan and the film's director Nelson Dilipkumar. The video opens with Anirudh coming up with the idea of composing an Arabic song for the actioner, however, Nelson opposes it claiming that he was planning a Kuthu song instead to appease Vijay fans.

Later, the two of them decide on a fusion number and name it the 'Arabic Kuthu' song. Nelson, who is assigned the job of finding an apt lyricist to write the song, ropes in Sivakarthikeyan. Finally, after composing, they decide to share it with Thalapathy via audio call. As they give a glimpse of the first single's raw version, it leaves the leading man annoyed and he later asks them to meet him the next evening at his residence. He hangs up the call saying, "I am supposed to trust those guys it seems. As if they have the kind of face that can be trusted. If I miss looks like they will fool me."

Beast is backed by renowned production banner Sun Pictures.