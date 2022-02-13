Valimai: Ajith Kumar Watches The Final Copy, Impressed With The Film!

Valimai, the highly-anticipated action thriller that features Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is gearing up for a grand release soon. According to the latest updates, director H Vinoth and his team have finally wrapped up the post-production activities of Valimai. The latest reports suggest that leading man Ajith Kumar watched the final copy of the movie, recently.

In the latest picture that has been going viral online, Ajith Kumar is seen with director H Vinoth in the studio. If the reports are to be believed, the popular actor watched the final copy of Valimai along with the filmmaker and a few technicians. Ajith is said to be highly impressed with the film.

Valimai, which marks Ajith Kumar's comeback to the silver screens after a long gap of 3 years, is unarguably one of the most awaited projects of 2022. The H Vinoth directorial is hitting the theatres in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, thus emerging as the actor's first pan-Indian project.

As reported earlier, Valimai will feature Ajith Kumar in the role of a brilliant police officer who is also a bike racing expert. Earlier in an interview given to a leading Tamil magazine, the filmmaker confirmed that Thala Ajith will not have a love interest in the film. Even though popular Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is playing the female lead in Valimai, there is no romantic angle between the characters played by Ajith and the actress.

Popular Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is playing the lead antagonist in the movie. Sumitra and Yogi Babu play the other pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. Nirav Shah is the DOP. Valimai, which is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, is slated to be released on February 24, 2022.