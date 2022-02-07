Beast First Single Featuring Vijay Might Release On February 14!

Just a few hours back, the makers of Vijay's upcoming film Beast teased netizens with an update announcement. Sharing an intriguing 17-second video clip featuring the star, the team wrote on Twitter, "Beast Mode ON! #BeastUpdate Today @ 6 PM." In the tweet, the makers also tagged the core members of the film including director Nelson Dilipkumar and the leading actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde. The highly awaited update will be out on Monday (February 7) at 6 pm.

Though nothing much has been revealed in the video or the tweet with respect to what the update is all about, fans have been speculating that it might mostly be regarding the film's release date. It is being said that the makers might announce the release postponement of Beast. It is already a known fact that the Vijay-starrer is slated to release on April 14 and will have a clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha at the theatres.

Well, with buzz about the release date announcement going viral on social media, the latest we hear is that the makers are planning to drop the film's first single on February 14 instead. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, the update is all about the first single announcement, which will be released coinciding with Valentine's Day. With only minutes left for the announcement, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds at 6 pm.

Beast has an ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal and Sathish Krishnan. Backed by Sun Pictures, the black comedy film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography carried out by Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.