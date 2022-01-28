Thalapathy 66: Vijay’s Remuneration And Satellite, Digital Rights Of The Film Set A New Record!

After a short hiatus, Vijay's next tentatively titled #Thalapathy66 has made headlines and that too for a huge reason. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the makers have been offered a humongous deal of Rs 200 crore for the film's satellite and digital rights (of all languages) by a leading media company.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the ongoing buzz, reports suggest that the makers will soon announce their association with the company in the days to come. Reports are also rife that the leading man is charging Rs 118 crore for the film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. If it is true, it surely is a piece of big news as his remuneration has crossed Rs 100 crore for the first time. For the unversed, his payments for Beast and Master were Rs 70 crore and Rs 80 crore respectively.

Talking more about the film, during a recent media interaction, producer Dil Raju had spilled the beans on the storyline of the entertainer. Disclosing that #Thalapathy66 is a family drama, the bankroller shared, "When Vamshi narrated the story, Vijay and I loved it. He (Vijay) has done family entertainers before and #Thalapathy66 will be one such film. It will be high on emotions and since he is a big star, the film will definitely have commercial elements including action and comedy." Well, with much being discussed on social media about #Thalapathy66, eagerly waiting fans of Vijay are super elated and are now hoping to witness the first look poster of the film very soon. The other cast and crew of the family entertainer are yet to be known.

#Thalapathy66 will go on floors in March this year. Reportedly, the film will release next year on the occasion of Pongal 2023. Notably, Vijay's previous film Master was also released on the festive occasion.

On a related note, Vijay is presently busy working on Beast helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the actioner will hit the cinemas on April 14.