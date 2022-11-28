Bigg Boss Tamil 6: It Is Open Nominations Again In Week 8; Promo Reveals

The sixth season of Bigg Boss has been making the headlines almost every day. And more on the weekends when Kamal Haasan hosts the show. As it is when Kamal Haasan chides, appreciates, and advises the housemates on how the game is going on and how the audiences expect it to go.

The very next day after the eviction, the contestants of the Bigg Boss house try to portray themselves as 'turning over a new leaf'. Monday, as always has nominations, captaincy tasks, and team splitting, which eventually steers the game flow of the remaining week.



Accordingly, last week the housemates had open nominations, which usually happens in the confession door, behind the closed door.

Last week, the contestants played a safe game, as alleged by the show's host Kamal Haasan, either by nominating players who won't argue back or by giving lame excuses for their nominations.

Kamal Haasan further criticized the housemates for trying to be in good books even after 50 days after the show and urged the contestants to give out the names of whom they would have nominated had it been a closed nomination. He also asked them to give valid reasons without buttering up.

The audiences were excited to see that most housemates differed in their nominee names. It of course brought tension in the house. Ironically, Rachita, Queency, Robert, and Azeem received more votes for the eviction nomination.

Following this, Bigg Boss has announced for open nomination this week too. The promo released by Vijay TV, today, reveals that the nomination happens in the garden area.

According to the visuals in the promo, Rachita, Dhanalakshmi, Queency, and 'Myna' Nandhini were nominated. Further ADK nominates Dhanalakshmi saying "Many of the housemates have to think twice before they talk to you. We must respect the captain of the house. The way you behaved during last week's captaincy task is condemnable. And this is the reason why I choose to nominate you".

We'll have to wait till tonight to know who are the nominees for eviction.

The sixth season of Bigg Boss is being aired on Vijay Television Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm, while on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. One can even watch the reality show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.