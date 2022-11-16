Dance Choreographer Kalyan Master Opens Up About Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu Song List!

Famous dance choreographer Kalyan talks about how many songs are there in Thunivu and how they will be. Kalyan master choreographed many songs of Ajith including 'Aaluma Doluma' 'Adichutthukku'. He is currently working as a choreographer in Ajith's upcoming film Thunivu. In this situation, he has shared many interesting incidents about his work in Thunivu in an interview to a media portal.

"I am the one who choreographs all the songs in Thunivu. There are totally 3 songs in the film. A mass song, a dance number and a promo song. The shoot for the promo song is over. The song 'Sillaa Sillaa' has come out beautifully. We didn't shoot for the song yet. Fans will enjoy it at the theatres." Says Kalyan master in a recent interview to an entertainment portal.

Thunivu is the 3rd film for actor Ajith in collaboration of Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth after the film Valimai which got released last February 2022. The film is based on a bank robbery and has Manju Warrier as the female lead. Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical distribution rights. Music director Ghibran composed the songs and background music for Thunivu.

It is officially announced already that the film will be released for Pongal 2023. Fans are waiting with great anticipation as actor Vijay's Varisu is releasing on the same day. Earlier, the shooting spot photos of Thunivu went viral among the fans and the expectations for the film are increasing day by day.