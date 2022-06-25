Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam: 'Thaai Kelavi' Lyrical Video Wins The Internet

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated project Thiruchitrambalam. The movie, which is touted to be a romantic comedy, is directed by Mithran Jawahar. The makers revealed the much-awaited first single from Thiruchitrambalam, 'Thaai Kelavi' on social media on June 24, Friday.

The 'Thaai Kelavi' lyrical video, which is winning the internet now, hints that the Dhanush starrer is going to be a colourful entertainer. The talented actor will be once again seen in a boy-next-door avatar in the Mithran Jawahar directorial. The first single of Thiruchitrambalam is penned and sung by Dhanush himself. Popular musician Anirudh has composed the peppy number.

Along with leading man Dhanush, the 'Thaai Kelavi' song video features leading ladies Nithya Menon and Priya Bhavani Shankar. As per the latest updates, Nithya Menen is playing the role of Shobana, who is the best friend of Thiruchitrambalam, the titular character played by Dhanush. Priya Bhavani Shankar, on the other hand, is playing his love interest Ranjani.

Check out 'Thaai Kelavi' lyrical video here:

Along with Nithya Menen and Priya Bhavani Shankar, Thiruchitrambalam will also feature Raashii Khanna as the female lead. The actress is playing the role of Anusha, who was the high school classmate of Dhanush's character. If the reports are to be believed, the Mithran Jawahar directorial revolves around the central character Thiruchitrambalam's life journey and his he finds the right life partner.

The project also stars senior actor Prakash Raj and veteran actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. Prakash Raj is playing the role of Inspector Neelakandan in the movie, while Bharathiraja appears as Thiruchitrambalam Sr., aka the grandfather of Dhanush's character. Om Prakash is the director of photography for the project. Prasanna GK handles the editing. The Mithran Jawahar directorial is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maaran under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.