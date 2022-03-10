FIR Streaming Date And Time On Amazon Prime Video: Know All Details Here!

Vishnu Vishal's FIR hit the theatres on February 11. The film was well-received by the audiences and critics. Also starring Manjima Mohan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Reba Monica John in key roles, the film is now all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly, FIR will start streaming on the platform from March 12. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the entertainer will be out at 12 am (IST).

The film will also be available on Simply South. The popular OTT platform confirmed the news through their social media handles as they wrote, "Terrorism Has No Nationality Or Religion. #VishnuVishal's Sensational Crime Thriller #FIR (2022) streaming from 12th March on Simply South."

Written and directed by Manu Anand, FIR is produced by Vishnu Vishal, Shubhra, Aryan Ramesh under VV Stuidoz. Parvathi T, Gaurav Narayanan, Raiza Wilson, Ram C, Abishek Joseph, Jayaditya Kang and Balaganesh are the supporting cast. The film was highly praised for its acting sequences, concept, plot and of course the performance of the actors, especially Vishnu.

Earlier, FIR made headlines after its release was banned in countries like Qatar, Kuwait and Malaysia. Though the reason wasn't revealed, reports suggested that the film's content on terrorism had stirred up controversies and subsequent ban. Post the prohibition, the actor himself had apologised to the audiences of the three countries.

Ashwanth has composed music for the film, while the cinematography and editing departments are handled by Arul Vincent and Prasanna GK.

FIR is Vishnu's second release post the pandemic after the bilingual multi-starrer Kaadan (Aranya in Telugu). His upcoming project is Mohandas directed by Murali Karthick.