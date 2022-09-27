Naane Varuvean Advance Bookings: Dhanush's Psychological Thriller Sells 57635 Tickets In One Day!

Dhanush's upcoming film Naane Varuvean is his fourth collaboration with his director brother Selvaraghavan. Dhanush himself penned the film's story and script. The movie is a psychological thriller in which Dhanush will be seen playing a dual role.

Naane Varuvean is going to hit the screens all over the world on September 29. The movie is releasing a day ahead of Mani Ratnam's humongous period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The film's theatrical trailer created an adequate buzz ahead of its release and fans of the actor-director duo are waiting with bated breath for Naane Varuvean. The movie is also dubbed and is releasing in Telugu as Nene Vasthunna.

The advance bookings of Naane Varuvean opened all over Tamil Nadu on September 23. On the very first day, as many as 57635 tickets were sold, which amount to Rs 1.01 Crore.

Take a look at the first-day advance bookings gross of Naane Varuvean from various cities here,

Chennai- Rs 49.19 Lakh

Bengaluru- Rs 2.17 Lakh

Madurai- Rs 5.82 Lakh

Coimbatore- Rs 12.28 Lakh

Pondicherry- Rs 3.69 Lakh

Salem- Rs 72.94 Lakh

Vellore- Rs 54.03 K

Dindigul- Rs 1.03 Lakh

Kochi- Rs 1.51 Lakh

Trichy- Rs 4.65 Lakh

Trivandrum- Rs 7.79 Lakh

Mumbai- Rs 18.93 Lakh

NCR- Rs 6.97 K

Hyderabad- Rs 56.52 K

Naane Varuvean stars Elli AvrRam, Indhuja Ravichandran, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Shelly Kishore, and Saravana Subbaiah among others in crucial roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the film's entire soundtrack. Om Prakash and Bhuvan Srinivasan took care of the cinematography and editing of the film. Kalaipuli S Thanu bankrolled the film under V Creations banner.