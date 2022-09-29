    For Quick Alerts
      Naane Varuvean Twitter Review: A Psychological Thriller That Lives Up To Its Genre

      Naane Varuvean has been written by Dhanush, directed by Selvaraghavan, and stars both of them. This is a combination of surprises that nobody was anticipating. The expectations are crazy for this psychological thriller that released today, September 29.

      Naane Varuven

      This is the second time Dhanush has written a film. Before this, he had written and directed Pa. Paandi, his debut directorial. Considering the genre, and the director, Dhanush writing the film is setting up a hype that is inexplicable.

      Naane Varuven

      The film was not highly promoted, maybe due to the fact that Ponniyin Selvan 1 had taken up as much limelight as it does. The historical fiction releases tomorrow, and although it's not the same day, the films release practically together, and we will have to see if this impacts Naane Varuvean's box office performance in any way.

      Producer Kalaipuli Thanu in an interview has said "I have watched Naane Varuvean 15 times. I never watch my films this many times." The producer is known for his blockbuster hits such as Kandukondein Kandukondein, Kaakha Kaakha, Thuppaki, Theri, and Asuran among others.

      Here is what the Twitterati think about the film.

      ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ Ak
      @AKjaiii

      #NaaneVaruven - 1st half done

      Decent 1st half , Good thriller , Engaging , banger interval 🔥

      In the first half, the theater erupt even when Kathir's name was mentioned twice.....🔥

      Trendsetter Bala
      @trendsetterbala
      #NaaneVaruven - Much Interesting First Half 👌Bang Intermisson With U1 BGM🔥🔥🔥

      #NaaneVaruvenFDFS

      Gaurav R
      @gaurxvr
      First half - MIND BLOWING!! Did not expect this at all.
      Selvaraghavan comeback it is.
      #NaaneVaruven #Dhanush

      Kumar Swayam
      @KumarSwayam3
      #NaaneVaruvean Review

      FIRST HALF:

      POSITIVES:

      1. #Dhanush
      2. New Definition to Horror Genre
      3. BGM
      4. Duration
      5. Screenplay
      6. Direction
      7. Interval

      NEGATIVES:

      Will talk about it after completing the film 👍

      Expectations 📈

      #NaaneVaruveanReview #NaaneVaruven

      Dr. இளங்கோவதிரையர் 👑
      @ilangomannan
      #NaaneVaruven
      One of the Best Movie in
      Dhanush's career
      .
      2nd Half Goosebumps Guaranteed
      #Yuvan Back with a Bang
      Rating (4.5/5)
      #NaaneVaruven
      🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

