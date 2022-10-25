Prince OTT Release Date: When Will The Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Start Streaming?

Anudeep's Prince starring Sivarkarthikeyan was released in the theaters on October 21. The film has been getting both positive and mixed reviews from the audience. While some enjoyed Anudeep's brand of humour, some felt that it was a bit too silly for their taste. There were also those who felt that the director had not etched this to perfection the way Jathi Rathnalu was.

The film is set to stream on Disney plus Hotstar, and while the official date is not announced yet, it is expected that the film would start streaming in December. Considering the Christmas holidays, and the New year celebrations in the same month, it's likely that the film will start screaming in the latter half of the month.

The film was an interesting blend of humour and spirituality. Although it did not take itself too seriously it managed to instill a sense of kindness and inclusiveness in the audience. Perhaps that's what confused people a little, not letting them decide whether the film is trying to say something and has a point, or is it merely trying to make us laugh.

The last few sequences of the film are a laugh riot. The climax sequence and the sequence before that, in a police station, worked so well that I felt satisfied with the film. I personally prefer that with a great ending compared to a better film and a less satisfying ending. This film's ending was quite fulfilling, and it would definitely make it worth the time you spend on the entire film.

The only dip in the screenplay was felt in the first few sequences of the film's second half but that's a lull that I'm willing to overlook. Can't wait to watch the film again once it starts streaming.