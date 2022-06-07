Vikram Day 4 Box Office Collection: Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Crosses Rs 180 Crore Worldwide

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial high-octane action entertainer is winning acclaim and minting money for the makers. The movie was released across the world on June 3 to heavy praise and positive response.

Kamal Haasan returned to the silver screen after three long years and has hit the jackpot. The movie, which is planned to be shot as a trilogy, has an ensemble cast. The Vikram Universe has Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Suriya in a cameo. The movie is said to start where Karthi-starrer Khaithi ends. Taking the story and narration forward, director Lokesh has come up with a gripping story and screenplay. He chose the best cast to portray his characters and how.

Vikram's shows are being sold out, especially in southern India. The theatres are running to full capacity. With the first-time watchers to repeat audience, the movie is ringing the right bells at the box office.

Vikram 4 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide (Apporx.)

Tamilnadu - 73.60 Crore

Telugu States- 14.56 Crore

Karnataka- 13.30 Crore

Kerala - 17.85 Crore

ROI - 3.05 Crore

Overseas - 66.15 Crore

Total Vikram Day 4 worldwide collections - Rs. 188.51CR

It is worth mentioning here that the movie made a record Rs 200 Crore pre-release business. While the number in itself is huge, this was for the first time in Kamal Haasan's career. The pre-release deal was excluding the theatrical share and profit.

Kamal Haasan also penned and sang 'Pathala Pathala' in the film was appreciated. Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film which was produced by Kamal Haasan under the home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Rathna Kumar co-wrote the film's script and screenplay with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Philomin Raju worked as the film's editor while Girish Gangadharan cranked the camera.