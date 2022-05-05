Vikram: Digital & Satellite Rights Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer Sold For A Whopping Price!

Vikram, the most-awaited comeback film of the veteran actor Kamal Haasan, is getting bigger and bigger every day. The movie, which is touted to be a political thriller, marks Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Interestingly, Vikram is now making headlines with its digital and satellite rights deal.

As per the latest reports, the post-theatrical digital and satellite rights of the Kamal Haasan starrer have been bagged by the Star Group for a whopping price of Rs. 125 Crore. If the reports are to be believed, Vikram has now set a record by receiving the biggest price ever received by a Tamil film for its digital and satellite rights.

The highly exciting update was revealed by the makers with a special social media post on Wednesday (May 4, 2022). "Yet another proud and landmark moment in our ever-growing association. In cinemas worldwide on June 3rd," reads the Twitter post of Turmeric Media, the marketing firm that is collaborated with the Kamal Haasan starrer.

Interestingly, it has also been confirmed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is going to be a pan-Indian project, that will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages simultaneously. After it completes the theatrical run, Vikram will have its world television premieres in all languages on the respective regional channels of Star Group. The movie will have its digital release on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, around a month after its theatrical release.

Along with Kamal Haasan, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. As per the reports, Sethupathi is playing the lead antagonist in the film, while Fahadh will be seen in a grey-shaded role. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score. Girish Gangadharan is the director of photography. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.