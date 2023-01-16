Another Big Clash: Vijay's Varisu & Ajith's Thunivu To Premiere On OTT On The Same Day?

As
per
strong
sources
from
the
OTT
platforms,
Vijay's
Varisu
and
Ajith's
Thunivu
are
gearing
up
for
a
clash
again
on
February
10,
2023.
This
information
has
created
a
strong
buzz
among
the
theatre
owners
and
fans.
On
the
occasion
of
Pongal
festival,
the
information
about
how
much
the
films
Thadvu
and
Warisu,
released
on
January
11,
have
collected
worldwide.
The
movie
'Thunivu'
directed
by
director
H
Vinoth
and
Vijay's
movie
'Varisu'
directed
by
Telugu
director
Vamshi
Paidipally
were
released
on
11th
January
on
the
occasion
of
Pongal
festival.
In
the
Kollywood
film
world,
it
is
a
happy
fact
that
top
stars
Ajith-Vijay's
films
being
released
on
the
same
day,
with
both
Varisu-Thunivu
getting
good
response
from
both
the
fans.
Also,
considering
the
Pongal
festival
holidays,
the
government
has
given
permission
to
release
additional
special
scenes
for
both
the
films
on
January
12,
13
and
18.
So
during
the
holidays,
theater
owners
have
said
that
both
the
films
will
be
well
received.
Not
only
in
Tamil
Nadu,
but
abroad
as
well,
Ajith's
Thunivu
is
consistently
leading
the
Pongal
race.
In
addition
to
this,
according
to
the
information
that
has
been
released
now,
the
film
Thunivu
has
collected
100
crores
worldwide
in
just
three
days.
50.20
crores
on
the
first
day,
28.18
crores
on
the
second
day
and
24.76
crores
on
the
third
day,
totaling
103.14
crores
globally.
Following
this,
according
to
the
information
released
about
the
collection
of
Vaarisu,
it
collected
39.65
crores
on
the
first
day,
20.39
crores
on
the
second
day
and
18.41
crores
on
the
third
day.
Although
Varisu
and
Thunivu
have
received
similar
response
among
Tamil
fans,
the
reason
why
Thunivu
has
reached
100
crores
in
3
days
is
that
Thunivu
is
getting
more
reception
than
Varisu
in
foreign
countries.
In
this
situation,
the
OTT
release
date
information
about
Varisu
and
Thunivu
has
been
leaked.
Amazon
Prime
Video
bagged
OTT
rights
of
Varisu
and
Netflix
bagged
the
Thunivu
OTT
rights.
As
per
reports,
both
the
competitors
are
planning
to
release
the
big
films
on
the
same
date.
The
date
is
said
to
be
February
10,
2023
but
it
is
not
officially
announced
yet.
This
information
has
created
huge
debates
among
the
film
industry
now.
Since
both
the
films
are
collecting
well
at
box
office.
the
theatre
owners
and
distributors
are
requesting
the
production
houses
to
postpone
the
OTT
release
date.