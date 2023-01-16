Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘If GP Muthu Continued.. This Season Would Have Peaked!’ – Metti Oli Shanthi's Open Talk!

In
yesterday's
Pongal
special
episode,
Bigg
Boss
house
was
glowing
with
the
entry
of
eliminated
contestants
such
as
GP
Muthu,
Metti
Oli
Shanthi,
Asal
Kolar
and
Robert
Master.
Along
with
the
new
contestants,
they
also
participated
in
the
show
and
spoke
with
Kamal
Haasan
when
he
asked
about
'"Whom
do
you
want
to
thank?",
"What
did
you
missed
in
the
show
after
being
evicted
from
the
Bigg
Boss
House?"
In
the
row,
Kamal
Haasan
asked
everyone
about
"Who
is
the
best
find
of
this
entire
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6?" Immediately
Metti
Oli
Shanthi
stood
up
and
answered
"GP
Muthu
is
the
best
find
and
if
he
continued
in
the
show
it
would
have
peaked."
Whereas
Muthu
doesn't
understand
what
she
was
talking
about
just
stood
starring
at
her
speech.
Then
Kamal
Haasan
asked
her
to
explain
about
the
meaning
of
'Best
Find'.
After
knowing
about
it
GP
Muthu
said
"Oh".
It
made
the
entire
audience
to
laugh
out
loud
including
the
host
Kamal
Haasan.
This
explanation
by
Metti
Oli
Shanthi
is
getting
great
response
from
the
netizens
now.
Fans
are
saying
that
her
reply
is
hundrend
percent
true.
They
also
acknowledge
that
if
Muthu
was
there
in
the
show,
the
TRP
of
the
show
might
have
peaked
all
the
other
TV
shows.
It
is
important
to
note
that
GP
Muthu
is
acting
in
a
lot
of
films
now
including
the
recent
Pongal
release
of
Ajith
Kumar
starrer
Thunivu.
Audience
enjoy
when
he
appears
on
screen.
The
first
promo
of
today's
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
is
out.
In
it,
the
promo
of
Vijay
TV's
new
serial
is
going
to
be
released.
Bigg
Boss
has
reached
99
days.
Next
week
we
will
know
who
won
the
show
and
who
got
which
place.
Amudavanan,
who
has
got
the
ticket
to
finale,
is
going
to
enter
the
finale
directly.
In
the
Bigg
Boss
program
that
started
with
excitement
last
week,
GP
Muthu,
Metoli
Shanti,
Robert
Master,
Quincy,
Niwashini,
Sherina,
Asal
Kolar,
Manikanda,
Maheshwari
who
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
are
cheering
the
contestants.
Not
only
that,
they
all
gave
tough
sacrifice
task
to
all
7
contestants.
All
the
tasks
given
by
them
were
tough
but
the
contestants
managed
to
complete
it.
ADK
shaved
his
head
and
kept
a
short
stylish
front
hair.
Vikraman
took
beard
and
mustache
only
on
one
side.
Even
as
a
politician,
Vikraman's
act
of
not
caring
about
anything
is
actually
a
sacrifice
and
his
fans
are
praising
him.
Azeem,
Vikraman,
Kathiravan,
Shivin,
Maina
and
ADK
were
all
nominated
in
the
last
week's
nomination
except
Amudhavanan,
in
which
ADK
got
the
least
votes
and
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Fans
are
teasing
that
Kathir,
who
was
not
doing
anything
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
till
the
end,
is
still
inside
the
house.
In
this
case,
in
the
first
promo
for
today's
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
show,
actor
and
former
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
show
Saravanan
came
into
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
said
that
I
am
playing
father
role
in
the
Vijay
TV
Serial
'Mahanathi'.
The
promo
of
that
serial
was
shown
to
everyone
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
GP
Muthu
was
stunned
to
see
this
emotional
promo.
Mahanathi
serial
is
soon
telecasting
on
Vijay
TV.