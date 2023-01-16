Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘If GP Muthu Continued.. This Season Would Have Peaked!’ – Metti Oli Shanthi's Open Talk!

Then Kamal Haasan asked Metti Oli Shanthi to explain about the meaning of ‘Best Find’. After knowing about it GP Muthu said “Oh”. It made the entire audience to laugh out loud including the host Kamal Haasan.

In yesterday's Pongal special episode, Bigg Boss house was glowing with the entry of eliminated contestants such as GP Muthu, Metti Oli Shanthi, Asal Kolar and Robert Master. Along with the new contestants, they also participated in the show and spoke with Kamal Haasan when he asked about '"Whom do you want to thank?", "What did you missed in the show after being evicted from the Bigg Boss House?"

In the row, Kamal Haasan asked everyone about "Who is the best find of this entire Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6?" Immediately Metti Oli Shanthi stood up and answered "GP Muthu is the best find and if he continued in the show it would have peaked." Whereas Muthu doesn't understand what she was talking about just stood starring at her speech. Then Kamal Haasan asked her to explain about the meaning of 'Best Find'. After knowing about it GP Muthu said "Oh". It made the entire audience to laugh out loud including the host Kamal Haasan.

This explanation by Metti Oli Shanthi is getting great response from the netizens now. Fans are saying that her reply is hundrend percent true. They also acknowledge that if Muthu was there in the show, the TRP of the show might have peaked all the other TV shows. It is important to note that GP Muthu is acting in a lot of films now including the recent Pongal release of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu. Audience enjoy when he appears on screen.

The first promo of today's episode of Bigg Boss is out. In it, the promo of Vijay TV's new serial is going to be released. Bigg Boss has reached 99 days. Next week we will know who won the show and who got which place.

Amudavanan, who has got the ticket to finale, is going to enter the finale directly. In the Bigg Boss program that started with excitement last week, GP Muthu, Metoli Shanti, Robert Master, Quincy, Niwashini, Sherina, Asal Kolar, Manikanda, Maheshwari who left the Bigg Boss house are cheering the contestants. Not only that, they all gave tough sacrifice task to all 7 contestants.

All the tasks given by them were tough but the contestants managed to complete it. ADK shaved his head and kept a short stylish front hair. Vikraman took beard and mustache only on one side. Even as a politician, Vikraman's act of not caring about anything is actually a sacrifice and his fans are praising him.

Azeem, Vikraman, Kathiravan, Shivin, Maina and ADK were all nominated in the last week's nomination except Amudhavanan, in which ADK got the least votes and left the Bigg Boss house. Fans are teasing that Kathir, who was not doing anything in the Bigg Boss house till the end, is still inside the house.

In this case, in the first promo for today's episode of Bigg Boss show, actor and former contestant of Bigg Boss show Saravanan came into the Bigg Boss house and said that I am playing father role in the Vijay TV Serial 'Mahanathi'. The promo of that serial was shown to everyone in the Bigg Boss house. GP Muthu was stunned to see this emotional promo. Mahanathi serial is soon telecasting on Vijay TV.