Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Panimalar Panneerselvam Attacks Azeems & Supports Shivin!

The
post
shared
by
popular
newsreader
Panimalar
Panneerselvam
about
Azeem
and
Shivin,
is
being
shared
by
many
fans
on
social
media.
Panimalar
has
commented
on
Azeem
that
she
never
seen
such
a
toxic
personality
in
Bigg
Boss
show.
Panimalar
Panneerselvam
says,
"Shivin
has
been
my
favorite
contestant
since
the
beginning
even
though
I
haven't
seen
a
few
days
near
the
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
6.
Shivin
Faced
Insults
Her
way
to
understand
sports,
her
way
to
see
sports
as
sports.
Except
for
the
first
week
of
hesitation,
Shivin's
personality
and
intelligence
continued
to
shine
through
all
the
weeks.
Her
understanding
of
the
game
was
too
good
that
in
a
few
weeks,
even
Kamal
Haasan
asked
Shivin
on
how
others
should
have
played
the
game.
As
Vikraman
said,
a
normalization
has
happened.
It
is
because
of
Shivin.
But
there
are
questions
about
whether
it
is
automatic.
Not
everyone
in
that
house
naturally
accepts
Shiva.
In
the
first
week
everyone
in
the
house
except
Rachitha
stayed
away
from
Shivin.
'How
do
they
all
grow
hair?'
Janani,
Aisha
and
Dhanalakshmi
conducted
such
a
conversation.
Azeem
came
in
front
of
Shivin
and
clapped
his
hands
to
make
fun.
However,
she
came
prepared
to
play
by
leaving
all
these
things
aside,
and
she
was
determined
to
play
only
a
genuine
game.
Thus,
Shivin
was
brought
to
the
finals
by
the
fans.
Normalization
Happened
Naturally?
After
a
certain
point,
Shivin
was
accepted
and
all
the
girls
called
her
'Vaadi
Podi',
was
it
something
that
should
have
happened
naturally?
But
we
are
in
a
place
where
we
feel
proud
of
all
this.
That
acceptance
also
took
place
only
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Most
of
the
audience's
view
of
Shivin
changed
after
she
revealed
her
crush
on
Kathir.
A
transgender
woman
has
a
lot
of
opportunities,
but
what
else
does
she
do
to
fall
in
love?
Hundreds
of
comments
that
have
a
nasty
tone.
It
can
be
seen
in
any
video
of
Shivin
in
social
media
even
now.
Azeem
Vs
Shivin
Azeem's
foul
play
was
seen
as
his
sportsmanship.
The
tricks
and
mistakes
he
made
while
playing
with
others
contestants
were
greatly
enjoyed
by
the
audience.
At
the
same
time
Shivin's
tricks
and
mistakes
were
magnified.
Also
she
got
the
name
'Saguni' Shivin.
Although
many
people,
including
Kamal
Haasan,
say
that
Shivin
is
a
role
model
for
many,
it
seems
that
Shivin
does
not
see
herself
that
way.
She
had
only
one
motivation
to
make
the
most
of
this
opportunity.
And
that's
good
in
a
way.
Otherwise,
Shivin
will
be
held
as
an
example
and
pressure
will
be
created
for
all
transgenders
to
live
in
the
same
way.
Shivin
Should
Win
Shiv's
guilt
is
nothing.
She
also
has
faults.
There
are
glitches.
Beyond
that
I
want
her
to
win.
Azeem's
success,
which
has
no
trace
of
humanity,
should
not
be
set
as
a
false
precedent.
At
the
same
time,
from
a
political
standpoint,
there
is
no
such
thing
as
neutral
when
it
comes
to
issues.
Vikraman
is
also
a
great
competitor
who
speaks
against
casteism
and
oppression
without
making
any
compromises.
He
is
shunned
by
everyone
in
the
house
with
the
determination
to
stand
by
the
side
of
the
victims.
But
my
mind
says
that
Shivin
should
win.
Even
if
Shivin
wins,
truth
will
win.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:08 [IST]