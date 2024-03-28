Suriya 44: Suriya Signs His Next With Karthik Subbaraj Under 2D Entertainment; Announcement Poster Intrigues

Suriya
44
With
Karthik
Subbaraj
Announced:
Suriya,
the
National
Award-winning
actor
and
producer
is
growing
his
image
with
each
passing
film
and
his
popularity
along
with
fandom
grew
leaps
and
bounds.
The
actor
is
ready
to
hit
the
screens
with
his
upcoming
fantasy
action
adventure
drama
titled
'Kanguva,'
which
is
being
helmed
by
Siruthai
Siva.
With
so
much
going
on
with
Kanguva,
which
stars
pan-India
actors,
Suriya
has
an
interesting
lineup
of
films,
which
he
will
immediately
begin
after
wrapping
up
the
shooting
and
dubbing
for
his
five
different
roles
in
Kanguva.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
there
is
a
piece
of
interesting
news
that
made
the
fans
of
Suriya
happy.
Karthik
Subbaraj,
who
won
critical
acclaim
and
is
reeling
under
the
success
of
his
latest
release
Jigarthanda
DoubleX,
officially
announced
his
next,
Suriya's
44th
film.
The
working
title
of
the
movie
is
Suriya
44.
Sharing
the
excitement
around
his
collaboration,
which
surely
set
high
expectations
now,
filmmaker
Karthik
Subbaraj
took
to
his
social
media
handle
and
wrote,
My
Next
Film
is
with
the
Ever-Awesome
@Suriya_offl
sir
💥💥🤗
So
Pumped
up
for
this
#Suriya44
👊👊
#LoveLaughterWar
#AKarthikSubbarajPadam
@2D_ENTPVTLTD
@stonebenchers
@rajsekarpandian
@kaarthekeyens,
(sic)"
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Suriya
44
will
be
a
joint
production
venture
of
Karthik
Subbaraj's
Stone
Bench
Films
along
with
Suriya's
2D
Entertainment
banner.
The
official
poster
caused
intrigue
as
it
has
elements
of
mystery,
war,
and
action.
The
poster
featured
a
tree
that
was
hit
by
a
set
of
arrows,
a
car,
a
soldier's
helmet,
and
fire.
However,
the
tagline
of
Suriya
44
reads
'Love,
Laughter,
War.'
Given
the
kind
of
films
Karthik
Subbaraj
is
known
for,
his
collaboration
with
Suriya,
one
of
the
intense
actors,
has
raised
expectations
eventually.
Either
Anirudh
Ravichander
or
Santhosh
Narayanan
might
be
roped
in
for
the
project's
entire
background
score
and
music.
This
sudden
announcement
came
as
a
sweet
shock
and
a
surprise
to
Suriya
and
Karthik
Subbaraj's
fans.
Tuney
John
is
working
as
Suriya
44's
publicity
designer.
Further
details
about
the
cast
and
crew
will
be
revealed
shortly.