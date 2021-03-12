Teddy Movie Review: This Arya-Sayyeshaa Starrer Is Worth A Watch!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Arya, Sayyeshaa, Sathish, Sakshi Agarwal, Karunakaran, Magizh Thirumeni Director: Shakthi Soundar Rajan

Teddy, the fantasy action film has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie, which features the real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles, is directed by Shakthi Soundar Rajan. Teddy, which is scripted by the director himself, is bankrolled by KE Gananavel Raja under the banner Studio Green.

Did this Arya-Sayyeshaa starrer meet the expectations? Read Teddy movie review here...

What's Yay:

Unique storyline

Performances

Technical Aspects

What's Nay:

Messy, unconvincing narrative

Under-developed characters

Story

Sree Vidhya aka Sree (Sayyeshaa) gets kidnapped by an organ trafficking mafia. She falls in a coma due to overdosage of drugs, and her soul enters a teddy bear. Sree, in the form of Teddy, befriends a genius scholar named Shiva (Arya). How Shiva helps her to find her real self thickens the plot.

Script & Direction

Shakthi Soundar Rajan, the writer-director deserves special mention for choosing this unique storyline. But when it comes to the movie experience, Teddy ends us as an average experience. The movie begins on a promising note and keeps us glued to the screens with the freshness in its treatment. But like most films, things go downhill post the first half.

Teddy takes its own sweet time to enter into its main plot, which badly affects the overall impact of the film. The movie takes too much creative liberty when it comes to the lead character played by Arya, and the incidents that revolve around organ trafficking in the second half. Apart from the lead character, all other roles remain underdeveloped. The climax too lacks the necessary impact. However, the breezy first half, performances by the star cast, and the chemistry between Arya and Sayyeshaa make Teddy a decent watch.

Performances

Arya, the leading man has played Shiva, the genius scholar with OCD to near perfection. Sayyeshaa shines in her role despite having less screentime and excels in her combination scenes with Arya. Sathish, on the other hand, is at his usual best as Shiva's best friend.

Sakshi Agarwal is good in her extended cameo appearance. The rest of the star cast, including Karunakaran, Makizh Thirumeni, Praveena, and so on have played their parts well.

Technical Aspects

S Yuva's decent cinematography makes Teddy an eye-pleasing watch. T Shivanandeeswaran's editing is not up to the mark, as the movie looks dragged at certain portions. The VFX team has done a convincing job, especially with Teddy's appearance. D Imman scores with the effective background score, but the songs are forgettable.

Verdict

Teddy emerges as an entertaining watch in the first half but loses its grip in the second half. But still, the unique storyline, performances, and Arya-Sayyeshaa duo's impeccable chemistry make this fantasy action film worth a watch.

