 »   »  WATCH! Benafsha & Priyank Sharma Share A Kiss On Hina's B'day; Are They Only 'Close Friends'?

Yesterday, television actress Hina Khan turned 31. She chose to celebrate her birthday with close friends and family. Besides watching Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal surprise her, what came across as more staggering was alleged lovers Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma's kiss! Yes, you heard it right! The duo shared an intimate kiss on Hina Khan's birthday and one of Priyank Sharma's fan clubs shared the same on Instagram. Ever since the video was posted, we are wondering if they are only 'close friends', as they claim to be.

The duo first grabbed attention during their stint on Bigg Boss 11. Watching the chemistry that existed between the two, fans began to suspect that something was cooking between them. They even named the couple 'Prinafsha'. However, both Priyank and Benafsha have denied the dating rumours.

Addressing the rumours, Ben once told Bollywoodlife, "It's bulls***t news. More single than single gets. I have a university where I'm studying post graduation and a very happy go lucky MTV VJ job. Not ready to take any relationship stress. I don't know who's trying to create petty controversies by spreading this. When I'm in a relationship I'll proudly announce it. You guys know I don't do anything in hiding."

Priyank also said, "Me and Benafsha are not dating. I have mentioned a lot of times that we are great friends and nothing more. In my life, I am in a great zone where I am focused on my work and my professional life and I will continue to do the same. Be it Hina Khan and Preetika, I share a great friendship zone with them as well. And I am very happy to surround myself with these positive souls."

