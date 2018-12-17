English
 »   »  Shivin Narang Talks About Kissing 16-Year-Old Tunisha Sharma & Going N*ked On The Show!

Shivin Narang Talks About Kissing 16-Year-Old Tunisha Sharma & Going N*ked On The Show!

By
    Internet Wala Love has become one of the most talked about television shows. The show features actor Shivin Narang and Tunisha Sharma in the lead. The story revolves around these two youngsters handling a romantic relationship while staying miles apart from each other. In the recent episode, the lead characters were brought together for a scene, which involved some intense kissing. In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Shivin opened up about kissing his 16-year-old co-actor Tunisha Sharma and expressed his opinion on going naked on-screen. This is what he had to say!

    Shivin Says Fans Loved The Liplock

    Taking about the sensational on-screen kiss he shared with Tunisha, Shivin said, "Honestly, it was aesthetically shot. So it looked graceful. Yes our audience is family and we hadfthis in mind, but our TG is also the youth, and a kiss at the start of a relationship cannot be avoided. I am sure that the audience was not uncomfortable. In fact, I think they quite loved it."

    He Praises Tunisha

    This is what Shivin had to say about working with Tunisha, "I was actually surprised when I got to know my co-star whom I will be romancing on TV is a 16-year-old. But once I started shooting with her, I was surprised to see her talent. Also, she is extremely hardworking. When I was 16, main to kuch kar hi nahi paata tha (laughs). Off-screen also,we share a very good chemistry."

    Would He Go Naked On-screen?

    "If I like the script and my role demands me to go naked, I will definitely do it. I haven't restricted myself. It doesn't matter to me if it's nudity or an on-screen kiss", he said.

    Shivin Is Not A Social Media Person

    Previously, in another interview Shivin had said that he's not too into social media. He added, "This is a personal thing. Being a private guy, I don't feel the need to inform the world about what I am doing every other minute of the day. Many people are so obsessed with their SM image, that when they go to a restaurant, they will only order food tso that hey can post it on social media."

