Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Dad REACTS As Her Dig At Priyanka Choudhary Gets Edited From Episode: Promo...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
It
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
are
playing
their
own
game
on
social
media.
As
the
finale
week
is
near,
the
family
members
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
extend
support
to
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates.
Sumbul
Touqeer's
father
Touqeer
Hasan
Khan
also
showcased
his
support
for
the
Imlie
actress
as
he
shared
his
thoughts
on
the
makers
editing
her
part
for
the
episode.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SUMBUL
TOUQEER'S
FATHER
MIFFED
WITH
CHANNEL
Sumbul
Touqeer's
made
seemed
unhappy
with
the
makers
as
they
shared
a
promo
where
the
actress
was
seen
taking
a
dig
at
Priyanka
Choudhary;
however,
the
part
was
edited
in
the
actual
Sunday
(January
29)
episode.
On
Monday
(January
30),
Touqeer
Hasan
shared
a
post
on
his
official
Twitter
handle,
expressing
his
displeasure
over
the
way
Sumbul's
part
was
edited
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
episode.
Bigg
Boss
16:
What
Sumbul
Touqeer
Said
About
Priyanka
Choudhary?
Sumbul
Touqeer,
who
has
been
facing
issues
with
Priyanka
Choudhary,
took
a
jibe
at
her
while
rolling
on
the
floor
and
trying
to
enact
like
the
Udaariyaan
actress.
She
claimed
that
Priyanka
gets
irritated
when
she
gets
to
know
about
the
truth.
"Priyanka
agar
sach
bolti
hai,
toh
usko
sach
sunne
mein
aata
hai,
toh
voh
bokhlata
jaati
hai," Sumbul
Touqeer
said,
leaving
Shiv
Thakare
in
splits.
While
Priyanka
continued
to
have
a
smile
on
her
face,
Shekhar
Suman
couldn't
help
but
laugh
her
Sumbul's
cute
antics.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Father
On
Makers
Editing
Her
Part
Touqeer
Hasan
took
to
Twitter
to
express
his
opinion
about
the
makers
cutting
off
Sumbul
Touqeer's
fun-filled
dig
at
Priyanka
Choudhary
from
the
main
episode.
He
said
that
the
particular
part
was
shown
in
the
promo
but
not
in
the
Sunday
episode.
"promo
me
hai,but
episode
me
nahi....ok👏
ROAR
LIKE
SUMBUL," Touqeer
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
He
cheered
for
Sumbul
and
tweeted,
'Roar
like
her'.
Interestingly,
Roar
Like
Sumbul
is
trending
on
Twitter
with
over
480k
tweets.
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Fans
Don't
Want
Her
To
Do
Show
With
Colors
Sumbul
Touqeer
fans
blamed
Colors
channel
for
editing
her
part,
accusing
the
leading
GEC
of
being
'biased
and
using
the
actress
for
only
TRPs'.
One
user
tweeted,
"Please
humble
request
don't
take
any
Colors
show
for
Sumbul...this
channel
does
not
deserve
her...
don't
give
any
business
to
this
channel."
"Wohh
Future
me
inke
sath
Kam
karne
se
pehle
Achhe
se
soche
ek
baar.
We
don't
want
her
to
be
used
by
Colors
for
the
sake
of
TRPs.
Suggest
Choose
her
projects
wisely," another
user
wrote.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
ACHIEVES
ANOTHER
FEAT
Earlier
this
month,
the
19-year-old
became
the
first
teenager
and
youngest
contestant
to
survive
in
the
BB
house
for
over
100
days
in
any
reason
across
different
languages.
If
Sumbul
doesn't
get
nominated
this
week,
she
will
emerge
as
the
first
teenager
finalist
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Adding
another
feather
to
her
cap,
Sumbul
Touqeer
found
a
spot
in
the
Eastern
Eye
Top
30
Under
30
list.
Her
popularity
is
growing
with
every
passing
day
and
her
fans
believe
that
she
will
excel
in
acting
and
other
fields
after
coming
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Watch
this
space
for
more
updates.