 »   »   » What? Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Actor Shakti Arora Was Offered Huge Amount For Bigg Boss 11!

Bigg Boss 11 has impressed the audiences. The show has finally entered the TRP chart. The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to surprise the audiences.

Recently, Bigg Boss surprised the viewers with Dhinchak Pooja's entry. The viewers are waiting for Priyank Sharma entry, but the makers apparently, want to add twist in his entry. As per Bollywoodlife's report, the makers wanted to rope in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Shakti Arora for the reality show.

Apparently, the makers were also willing to offer him around Rs 20 Lakhs a week, which is more than Hina Khan's fee (Rs 7-9 Lakhs per week)!

It has to be recalled that Shakti had participated on Colors' popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was also seen on Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

Did Shakti accept Bigg Boss offer? Well, the answer is no! Apparently, the actor refused the offer as he feels he cannot deal with the negativity and politics inside the house.

Would you like to watch Shakti on Bigg Boss? Hit the comment box to share your views.