 »   »   » INSIDE PICS: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Sangram Singh Gets Married: Krishna Mukherjee & Aly Goni Attend!

Recently, tinseltown saw two grand winter weddings - Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa and Aashka Gordia-Brent Goble. Now, another actor is all set to tie the knot! Yes, we are talking about Sangram Singh, who plays the role of Ashok on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The Punjabi munda, Sangram Singh, was supposed to get married to Gurkiran Kaur on December 25. But looks like the wedding happened yesterday (December 19) itself. The cocktail, sangeet and haldi ceremonies were held in Jalandhar. The couple was seen taking blessing in Gurudwara. Have a look at the pictures...

Aly & Krishna At Sangram Singh Wedding Sangram Singh's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actors, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee attended his wedding. The duo was seen enjoying at Sangram's wedding. Sangram's Haldi Ceremony Both Krishna and Aly shared many videos from Sangram's wedding on their Insta story. In this picture, we can see Sangram is seen getting ready for his haldi ceremony. Krishna poses with Sangram. Sangram Dances His Heart Out Sangram is seen dancing his heart out at his wedding. Krishna and Aly are seen posing with Sangram's family members at his wedding. Krishna Mukherjee At Sangram Singh Wedding Krishna shared this picture and captioned, "When he is making fun of me. (We wonder if ‘he' refers to Aly here!)" The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looked beautiful in brown jacket with floral maang teeka. Krishna With The Bride Krishna poses with the bride, Gurkiran Kaur. Gurkiran looked simple yet beautiful in a golden-peach lehenga. Sangram All Set For His Wedding The groom, Sangram is seen posing for cameras. The actor is all set to start his new life with Gurkiran. Aly At Sangram's Wedding Sharing this picture Aly wrote, "About last night at Sangy's cocktail 😍😍 styled by: @stylebysugandhasood outfit: @radbespoke." Aly Wishes Sangram Aly wishes the newly-wed, "Wish u a happy married life my brother @sangram_singh ❤️ god bless u 😘 lots of love to both of u 😘."

INSIDE PICS: Kumkum Bhagya Completes 1000 Episodes; Ekta, Sriti, Shabbir, Leena & Others Party Hard!