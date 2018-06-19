 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Redux: Here’s How The Fans Reacted On Seeing Their Favourites Shivaay & Anika’s Separation!

Ishqbaaz Redux Update: Shivaay & Anika Believe In Power Of Love

Shivaay and Anika elaborates on the power of love and leave the audiences (present at the book launch) impressed. They walk out of the function as Shivaay doesn't believe they are the right people to launch his book.

Shivaay & Anika Part Ways

While Shivaay and Anika are on the way, there's lightning and thunderstorm and everything changes all of a sudden. . Both of them are seen in their respective houses (i.e., Shivaay in Oberoi mansion, and Anika with Saahil). Even Rudra and Omkara were not seen with their wives!

Ishqbaaz Totally Rebooted!

Anika was seen career-oriented, while Shivaay was seen as a successful businessman, who was all set to get engaged! These scenes looked very dramatic to a few fans and they didn't know what was happening on the show. Some of them also tweeted saying they will wait for the upcoming episodes they comment anything about the show! The viewers still have hope on the show.

The Alternate Universe Theory

Buy many fans understood the ‘real' meaning of redux which actually means ‘alternate universe'! One of the fans (billo bhandariTM) wrote, "Redux = AU. Which means that literally everything will be different, except the names and premises. (in fact sometimes the settings are different as well, but the CVs decided against that clearly) The whole point of the track is to explore the possibilities of Shivika." - (sic)

Positive Tweets On Ishqbaaz Redux: Archana Jha

"Shivaay and Anika's thoughts. A : Aisa lag raha hai kuch bohut bada Ho gaya Ho. 💔 S: Yeh baarish Se nafrat hai kuch thik nahi lag raha hai. They just forgot everything. This is Alternate Universe. It is intriguing. #ishqbaaaz #IshqbaaazReboot #Shivika." - (sic)

@Munirah_IB

"Soon all the serials will show Alternative Universe Theory 😝😝😝😝😝😝😝 Okay ..i wont laugh 😝😝😝😝😝#Ishqbaaaz. #IshqbaaazRedux. #IshqbaaazReboot." - (sic)

Divyanand Kumar

"D present story is Standstill. #IshqbaaazReboot reflects d innovative thinking by d Makers. #Shivika will have 2 comeback 4 Prof. Awasthi 2 prove that he was WRONG. Everything is New. There is No RAITA 4 @SurbhiChandna in IB REDUX. Blessed 2c u always. Love ur SOUL Surbhi." - (sic)

Fans Who Seemed Confused With Ishqbaaz Redux: Nidhi

"My Dad takes the remote @Harneetsin unhe kuch samaaj nhi aaya he is not believing this can happen in real life.....😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Mujhe Acha lgaa par #ishqbaaaz #IshqbaaazRedux #IshqbaaazReboot #ShivikaRedux But still confuse. Khaa chal diye kaise kha kab." - (sic)

SAYANTI

"Ye #Ishqbaaaz me ho kya raha h??where is my #ArtistKara.mera om av painter na raha?sab mere head k upar se bouncer ja raha h." - (sic)

@BurnedKeke

"I think its more of an illusion!! #Shivika challenged creepy mihir,so its possible that they are asleep somewhere,hypnotized and is showing them an alt universe where everything is different,including themselves...to prove the are no soulmates!! #Ishqbaaaz." - (sic)

Karishma & WittyTonks

Karishma Kumari: Shock pe shock mil raha hai #IshqbaaazRedux #Ishqbaaaz #ShiVika. - (sic)

WittyTonks: Shivika ki ishqbaaazi. Isliye i never want to praise gulneet😒 ek din main zameen pe patak diya #ishqbaaaz. - (sic)