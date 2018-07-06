English
Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Out Of TRP Race; Qayamat Ki Raat & Kaun Hai Get HUGE Opening

Posted By:
    The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 26 (June 23-June 29), 2018, are here. Naagin 3 continues to rule the roost. Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot, but Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth spot. Colors' Dance Deewane has occupied the third slot. While Divyanka Tripathi's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is out of TRP race, her husband, Vivek Dahiya's new show, Qayamat Ki Raat got amazing TRPs. Also, Colors' new show, Kaun Hai has got huge opening.

    Among shows, Colors, Zee TV and Star Plus are at top three slots. Sony TV is still struggling to gain top spot.

    Naagin 3

    Naagin 3 has occupied the top spot with TRP ratings. The show has got 4.4 ratings. Looks like Surbhi and Anita starrer show is not ready to leave the top slot to any other shows!

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the second place. While the former has managed to get 3.0 ratings, Kundali Bhagya has got 3.3 ratings.

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is out of the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.1 ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the eight place. The show has managed to get 2.4 TRP ratings.

    Ishqbaaz & Bepannaah

    Both Ishqbaaz and Bepannaah have dropped down on the TRP chart. While the former has occupied 18th place and has got 1.4 ratings, Bepannaah has managed to occupy 20th slot with 1.3 ratings.

    Qayamat Ki Raat & Kaun Hai

    New shows, Qayamat Ki Raat and Kaun Hai have got huge openings. While Vivek Dahiya's show (QKR) has occupied seventh place with 2.5 ratings, Kaun Hai has occupied 11th place with 1.8 TRP ratings.

    New Entries & Exit

    Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (1.2 ratings) and Piya Albela (1.1 ratings) have vanished from the TRP chart. Along with Qayamat Ki Raat and Kaun Hai, Kesh King Gold Awards (1.3 TRP ratings) has entered the TRP chart.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Colors - 388274
    2. Zee TV - 354054
    3. STAR Plus - 351818
    4. STAR Bharat - 279306
    5. SONY SAB - 278589
    6. Sony Entertainment Television - 257894
    7. Sony Pal - 169971
    8. Zee Anmol - 166716
    9. STAR Utsav - 150221
    10. Rishtey - 132779

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 9706
    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7318
    3. Dance Deewane (Colors) - 6830
    4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6671
    5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (STAR Plus) - 5850
    6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5665
    7. Qayamat Ki Raat (STAR Plus) - 5603
    8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (STAR Plus) - 5408
    9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SONY SAB) - 4778
    10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4680
    11. Kaun Hai (Colors) - 3896
    12. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3836
    13. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) - 3764
    14. Udaan (Colors) - 3697
    15. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) - 3523
    16. Krishna Chali London (STAR Plus) - 3490
    17. Nimki Mukhiya (STAR Bharat) - 3157
    18. Ishqbaaz (STAR Plus) - 3151
    19. Kesh King Gold Awards (Zee TV) - 2984
    20. Bepaannah (Colors) - 2966

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 2:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018
