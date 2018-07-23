 »   »   »  Shilpa Shinde On Hina Khan Playing Komolika On KZK: Wasn’t She Komolika Of Bigg Boss 11 Already?

Shilpa On Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Shilpa Shinde reveals Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has been best moment of her life. The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I never thought I would be able to fit into the Bhojpuri character at all. The show despite being under the adult comedy genre, to our surprise was loved by viewers from all age groups. They also loved the healthy flirting between Vibhutiji (Aasif Sheikh) and me. People appreciated the show and I consider it to be my best phase."

Angoori Was A Close Character

The actress says that she does miss the show. But believes that ‘some things need to be left alone'! The character (Angoori Bhabhi that she played on BJGPH) was indeed a close character. She says, "But whatever happens, happens for the best. I do watch a few episodes whenever I can but I do not miss being a part. That chapter is over in my life long ago."

Shilpa Lost A Good Friend Aasif Sheikh Because Of BJGPH Controversy

Shilpa added that she misses her friend and co-actor Aasif Sheikh. She lost a good friend because of the controversy around the show. But says she is in touch with his wife and they do talk sometimes!

‘I Lost Out On A Lot Of Good Things’

She adds, "I lost out on a lot of good things because of the issues that were ongoing then. I am not on talking terms with him anymore. I miss that. Things can't be back to normal. The bitterness has remained forever. But I am in touch with his wife and we do exchange greetings during occasions."

Shilpa On Shubhangi Atre Playing Angoori Bhabhi!

Although Shilpa appreciated Shubhangi Atre (who replaced her as Angoori on the show), she felt that Shubhangi could have tried to mould the character her way and add her own flavour to it rather than simply doing what she (Shilpa) had done. She added, "But I don't blame her for that. Of course, the makers must have told her to portray the character the way I did and match up to it after the mess. But Shubhangi is a good actress."

Did Shilpa Just Call Hina, Komolika Of Bigg Boss 11 House!

It has to be recalled that Shilpa and Hina didn't share good bond when they were in the house. When asked about her reaction on Hina playing Komolika on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, she said, "Wasn't she the Komolika of Bigg Boss 11 already?"

‘Playing A Negative Role Shouldn't Be Difficult For Hina’

She further added, "Well, she is a good actress and playing a negative role shouldn't be difficult for her. So yes she will essay the role well. Comedy was difficult for her but otherwise she is good."

On Working With Vikas

On working with Vikas Gupta, Shilpa says that they had indeed discussed about working together, but clarifies, "Post the show, things did not materialise. Also, I don't think Vikas can afford me."

Big NO To Reality Shows & Saas-bahu Sagas!

The actress also clarified that she is done with reality shows and saas-bahu sagas. But if she is offered to judge a particular comedy show, she would like to do it as it is a familiar territory for her.

Shilpa Has No Friends In The Industry

The Bigg Boss winner says that she has no friends in the industry. She adds, "I cannot be sweet on the face and backbite about the same person in his or her absence. I am upfront and blunt and that's about it. Therefore, I do not have many friends in the industry and I have no qualms about it."