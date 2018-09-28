 »   »   »  Shilpa Shinde Praises Bigg Boss 12’s Khan Sisters; Says Saba & Somi Are Giving Content To The Show!

Related Articles
Bigg Boss 12 contestants are leaving no stones unturned to stay in limelight. Especially, the Khan sisters - Saba and Somi. Most of them feel that the sisters are irritating, but they also agree that they are the jodi who is playing well and giving content to the show. Not just fans, even the Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who has been following the show, has come in support of the Khan sisters. She too feels that the sisters are aggressive, but praised them that in the Bigg Boss house, one needs to be like this - expressive! She also agrees that the sisters are giving content to the show.
Shilpa even revealed how Sreesanth doesn't even talk to them. She also wrote about Kriti's bossy nature and how she didn't fulfil her promise to save them during nomination process. The Bigg Boss 11 winner shared her POV (point of view) in a note about the sisters on Twitter and wrote, "My 2 cents on #SabaSomi #BB12." - (sic)
Saba & Somi Are REAL!
In the note, Shilpa wrote, "All celebrities are very diplomatic I don't know why everyone is against Khan Sisters. In my honest opinion, at least they r real. They r talking with every person. I agree that they are little aggressive but this is how one supposed to be in Bigg Boss. One has to speak, one has to be expressive." - (sic)
“Both Are Not That Bad!”
"In yesterday's episode, she said that "Hum task kar rahe hai hum bure ban gaye baki sab acche hain.." From day one, whole house is against them. Shree does not even talk to them properly. Both r not that bad." - (sic)
Why Shilpa Feels Khan Sisters Are Aggressive?
"As compared to other Jodi's, who are either friends or probably more than a friend, but these are sisters, who are used to staying together and that make them very strong. Everyone in house knows that their father left their mom alone and we know how cruel the world is. I think, this is the reason why both are so aggressive." - (sic)
Saba & Somi Are Giving Content
"Kriti aur Roshmi ne unke saath kya kiya. Protect karne wali thi nahi kiya. During captaincy, I saw that Kriti, just for being captain, asked for sugar and spoon in ordering tone and she refused. Captain ghar ke kaam ka order de sakta hai personal cheeze order nahi kar sakta. Definitely they are giving content for the show and in my opinion both are completely right on their way..." - (sic)
Well, now that Shilpa has come in support of the sisters, we are sure that her fans too will root for them! What do you think guys - Is Shilpa's POV right? Hit the comment box to share your views.
