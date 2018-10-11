 »   »   »  Was Sreesanth Two-Timing His Wife Before Wedding? Sree’s Ex Nikesha Patel Makes SHOCKING Revelations

Was Sreesanth Two-timing His Wife Before Wedding & Ex-GF Nikesha?

Nikesha was quoted by Bangalore Times as saying, "I've not met Sreesanth after the break-up, but I have been watching him on Bigg Boss. Sreesanth claimed on national television that he was in love with Bhuvneshwari for seven years before he got married to her. This makes me wonder, though, why he was in a live-in relationship with me for a year around that time."

Nikesha Is Unable To Move-on From The Relationship!

She further added, "In the past five years, I have quietly moved away from it all, after the break-up. But, I have not really been able to move-on from the relationship, as I have many unanswered questions."

She Has Questions For Sreesanth!

She reveals that they broke up while she was shooting for Varadhanayaka in 2012. She asks, "What was he doing with me if he claims he was in love with his wife all the time that we were in a relationship?" She added, "It makes me feel bad."

Sreesanth Is NOT Mahaan At All!

Nikesha says that he is trying to portray himself as mahaan on the show, but she knows the real side of him. She adds, "He is not mahaan at all. He acts like he is the most amazing person on the show, but he does not respect women like he claims he does."