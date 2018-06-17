 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Roshni Gets Kidnapped; Ishita Warns Bhalla Family!

Raman Assures Ishita That They Genuinely Want Roshni & The Baby

According to the latest spoiler, to assure Roshni and Ishita that Raman and his family genuinely want both Roshni and the baby, Raman decides to give certain shares of his company to her. But, Romi gets angry and doesn't agree for this!

Aliya Gives Her Property To Roshni!

It is then Aliya steps forward! She gives her shares to Raman, so that he can give them to Roshni. Raman is proud of Aliya and praises her. But, a few spoilers suggest that Aliya has turned negative and wants to take revenge on Roshni for snatching away her love Adi from her.

Apparently, giving her shares to Raman will also be one of the ways to show her (fake) care for Roshni, so that no one gets suspicious about her!

Ishita & Roshni Leave The Bhalla House

The viewers are aware that Roshni is facing a lot of problem at the Bhalla house, during her ‘godh bharai' function. But, none of them are able to find out who is trying to harm her. The fatal attacks on Roshni worry Ishita. She feels Roshni and her unborn baby is not safe at the Bhalla house and decides to leave the house with Roshni.

Roshni Gets Kidnapped

But Roshni's trouble doesn't end here. According to the latest spoiler, after reaching Ishita's house, Roshni gets kidnapped. Wondering who kidnapped Roshini?

Param Kidnaps Roshni

Well, it is none other than Param. He enters the house as the CCTV fixing man. He finds Ishita is not at home and kidnaps Roshni. He will also throw Romi's kerchief on floor, so that Ishita gets suspicious on him!

Romi Is Upset With Ishita

It has to be recalled that Romi is upset with Ishita for killing Adi and getting Roshni to the Bhalla house, which is why he stops Raman from signing property on Roshni's name. Param will take advantage of this situation and kidnaps Roshni!

Ishita Gets Tensed

Ishita gets tensed as she doesn't find Roshni in the house. She calls Raman and asks whether Roshni is at the Bhalla house. She then notices a few boxes lying on floor at the house and gets suspicious. She also finds Romi's kerchief.

Ishita Warns The Bhallas

The spoiler also suggests that Ishita will reach the Bhalla house and inform them about Roshni's kidnap. She warns them that if something happens to Roshni or her unborn baby, she won't spare them.