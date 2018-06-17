English
 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Roshni Gets Kidnapped; Ishita Warns Bhalla Family!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Roshni Gets Kidnapped; Ishita Warns Bhalla Family!

    The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are trying their best to bring the show back to the top slot with the latest twists. As the viewers are aware, Ishita returns to the Bhalla house with Roshni as the family wants to welcome Adi and Roshni's baby.

    Unfortunately, during the ceremony, someone attack Roshni repeatedly. Here's what you can expect in the upcoming episodes.

    Raman Assures Ishita That They Genuinely Want Roshni & The Baby

    According to the latest spoiler, to assure Roshni and Ishita that Raman and his family genuinely want both Roshni and the baby, Raman decides to give certain shares of his company to her. But, Romi gets angry and doesn't agree for this!

    Aliya Gives Her Property To Roshni!

    It is then Aliya steps forward! She gives her shares to Raman, so that he can give them to Roshni. Raman is proud of Aliya and praises her. But, a few spoilers suggest that Aliya has turned negative and wants to take revenge on Roshni for snatching away her love Adi from her.

    Apparently, giving her shares to Raman will also be one of the ways to show her (fake) care for Roshni, so that no one gets suspicious about her!

    Ishita & Roshni Leave The Bhalla House

    The viewers are aware that Roshni is facing a lot of problem at the Bhalla house, during her ‘godh bharai' function. But, none of them are able to find out who is trying to harm her. The fatal attacks on Roshni worry Ishita. She feels Roshni and her unborn baby is not safe at the Bhalla house and decides to leave the house with Roshni.

    Roshni Gets Kidnapped

    But Roshni's trouble doesn't end here. According to the latest spoiler, after reaching Ishita's house, Roshni gets kidnapped. Wondering who kidnapped Roshini?

    Param Kidnaps Roshni

    Well, it is none other than Param. He enters the house as the CCTV fixing man. He finds Ishita is not at home and kidnaps Roshni. He will also throw Romi's kerchief on floor, so that Ishita gets suspicious on him!

    Romi Is Upset With Ishita

    It has to be recalled that Romi is upset with Ishita for killing Adi and getting Roshni to the Bhalla house, which is why he stops Raman from signing property on Roshni's name. Param will take advantage of this situation and kidnaps Roshni!

    Ishita Gets Tensed

    Ishita gets tensed as she doesn't find Roshni in the house. She calls Raman and asks whether Roshni is at the Bhalla house. She then notices a few boxes lying on floor at the house and gets suspicious. She also finds Romi's kerchief.

    Ishita Warns The Bhallas

    The spoiler also suggests that Ishita will reach the Bhalla house and inform them about Roshni's kidnap. She warns them that if something happens to Roshni or her unborn baby, she won't spare them.

    Divyanka-Vivek, Nakuul-Surbhi, Kushal Tandon & Other Celebs Wish Their Dads A Happy Father's Day!

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 23:45 [IST]
