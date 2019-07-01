Ekta Kapoor On Kasamh Se’s Prachi Desai & Ram Kapoor’s Consummation Scene: Took 3 Days To Shoot!

Ekta Kapoor On Bani & Mr Walia’s Consummation Scene

Recently, Ekta shared the consummation scene between Bani and Mr Walia on Instagram. She revealed how the scene became one of the most-talked about.

Kasamh Se’s Bani & Mr Walia’s Consummation Scene

Ekta wrote, "#kasamse #shouldwe Took us 3 days to shoot this 3 minute sequence... Bani refused to kiss Mr. Walia so to save the 17year old any embarrassment and yet get a passionate sequence we used shadow n lights."

Ekta Writes...

"... highly rated, this became one of the most talked about consummation scenes of Balaji ! Who misses #KASAMSE ! N the romance of mr WALIA N BANI! ( bdw ram looks sooooo goood here) #kasamse #shouldwe @shivangisinghchauhan @prachidesai @iamramkapoor @balajitelefilms @chloeferns @tanusridasgupta."

Is Ekta Planning A Reboot?

With '#shouldwe' caption, it looks like she is planning a reboot of the show? One of the fans wrote, "Well I sure do want kasam se to be made again but exactly the same as the original version! Lovvvedddd it! Please do it mam!"

Fans Want Kasamh Se 2 With Same Cast!

A few other fans wrote, "Ohhhh yessss😍😍😍😍😍 with prachiii," "Please bring kasamhse 2 with the same star cast," "Yes Mam U Should Start!!!" "Yesssssssss, plzzz , you should."