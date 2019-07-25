English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kapil Sharma CONFIRMS Wife Ginni Chatrath's Pregnancy; The Couple Head To Canada For Babymoon

    By
    |
    The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma & wife Ginni Chatrath fly for their baby moon | FilmiBeat

    Kapil Sharma has been hitting the headlines since a long time. The comedian got married to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December, last year. It is being said that the couple is expecting their first baby in December 2019. Due to Kapil's packed schedule the couple couldn't go for a proper honeymoon, and hence the couple is planning for a babymoon. This will be their first vacation after their wedding. It was said that they are going to Canada for 10 days.

    Kapil & Ginni Spotted At Mumbai Airport

    Kapil was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport last night with Ginni. While Kapil was seen wearing wearing a grey jacket teamed up with a matching trackpant and red shoes, Ginni was glowing in a long black shrug teamed up with a matching t-shirt, trackpant and white shoes as she flaunted her baby bump.

    Kapil Confirms Wife Ginni's Pregnancy

    Finally, the actor, who was tight-lipped about his wife's pregnancy, has finally confirmed the same. Kapil told Mumbai Mirror, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now."

    'We Are Excited As It's Our First Kid'

    He further added, "We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

    How's Kapil Prepping Up For Father's Role?

    When asked as to how he is prepping up for his role of a father? He said, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member."

    Kapil Dubbing For Angry Birds 2

    Kapil has been been roped in to lend his voice to the central character, Red, for Hindi version of Angry Birds 2. The actor said, "I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."

    Will Kapil Go Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show?

    Since the actor will be going on a babymoon, the actor would be taking a break from the show. But the fans need not worry as the actor won't go missing from the show. It is said that he would be shooting for his episodes in advance so that his work doesn't get affected.

    Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Surbhi Chandna To Enter; Will Kartik & Naira Meet At Hospital?

    More KAPIL SHARMA News

    Read more about: kapil sharma ginni chatrath
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue