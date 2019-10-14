    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Choti Sardarni Jumps To 6th Spot; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Out Of TRP Race

      By
      |

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 40 (September 28-October 4, 2019) are out! Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have occupied the first three spots. Choti Sardarni has witnessed a jump while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped down on the TRP chart. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been replaced by Dance Deewane 2.

      Among Channels, Sony TV has retained the first place while Colors TV has pushed Star Plus to the third spot. SAB TV has dropped to the fourth place. Zee TV has retained its fifth spot.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the second spot with 2.6 TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the number one spot with 2.9 ratings.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is out of TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Superstar Singer & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Superstar Singer & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Superstar Singer and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the fourth, fifth and the ninth places with 2.5, 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Choti Sardarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Choti Sardarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Choti Sardarni has occupied the sixth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the seventh place with 2.4 ratings.

      Dance Deewane 2 & Tujhse Hai Raabta

      Dance Deewane 2 & Tujhse Hai Raabta

      Colors TV's Dance Deewane 2 (grand finale) has re-entered the TRP chart (at the eighth spot) and has garnered 1.7 ratings. Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has managed to occupy the 10th place with 2.0 TRP ratings.

      Bigg Boss 13

      Bigg Boss 13

      Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere has managed to occupy the 13th spot with 2.7 ratings. The weekday episodes has garnered 1.5 ratings.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.2, 1.5, 0.9, 1.6, 1.4, 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

      Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.6, 0.8, 1.9, 0.9 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. Sony TV-176

      2. Colors TV-169

      3. Star Plus-167

      4. SAB TV-158

      5. Zee TV-134

      6. Star Bharat-82

      7. &TV 38

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Kumkum Bhagya

      3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      4. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

      5. Superstar Singer

      6. Choti Sardarni

      7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      8. Dance Deewane 2

      9. The Kapil Sharma Show

      10. Tujhe Hai Raabta

      Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Returns To Top Spot; Bigg Boss Occupies 4th Place

      More LATEST TRP RATINGS News

      Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 8:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue