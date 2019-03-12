Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Out, KZK 2 In, On Top 10 Slot; Divya Drishti Enters TRP Chart!

Top Three Shows

Colors' show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is strong at the first spot. While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has jumped to the second spot, Colors' Naagin 3 has retained its third spot. The shows have garnered 3.1, 2.6 and 2.5 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has retained its fifth place, Kumkum Bhagya is out of the top 10 slot. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 1.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have witnessed a major drop. The shows have managed to occupy eight and tenth places with 1.8 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & The Kapil Sharma Show

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has entered the top 10 slot. The show has occupied ninth spot with 1.8 TRP ratings. Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped down to the fourth spot with 2.4 ratings.

Divya Drishti

Star Plus' new show, Divya Drishti that features Sangeeta Ghosh, Nyra Banerjee, Sana Sayyad, Prakriti Nautiyal and Mansi Srivastava in the lead roles, has entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied seventh spot, with 1.9 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz and The Voice have managed to get 1.2, 1.1 and 1.1 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.2, 1.7 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.