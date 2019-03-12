Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Out, KZK 2 In, On Top 10 Slot; Divya Drishti Enters TRP Chart!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 9 (February 23-March 1) are out. Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Naagin 3 have retained their first and third spots, respectively. While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has jumped to the second spot, The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped down to the fourth place. Star Plus' Divya Drashti has entered the top 10 slot. Among channels, Star Plus is back on the top spot, while Colors TV and Sony TV have dropped down to the second and third places, respectively. Star Bharat has dropped down to the sixth spot.
Top Three Shows
Colors' show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is strong at the first spot. While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has jumped to the second spot, Colors' Naagin 3 has retained its third spot. The shows have garnered 3.1, 2.6 and 2.5 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kundali Bhagya has retained its fifth place, Kumkum Bhagya is out of the top 10 slot. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 1.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have witnessed a major drop. The shows have managed to occupy eight and tenth places with 1.8 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & The Kapil Sharma Show
Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has entered the top 10 slot. The show has occupied ninth spot with 1.8 TRP ratings. Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped down to the fourth spot with 2.4 ratings.
Divya Drishti
Star Plus' new show, Divya Drishti that features Sangeeta Ghosh, Nyra Banerjee, Sana Sayyad, Prakriti Nautiyal and Mansi Srivastava in the lead roles, has entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied seventh spot, with 1.9 TRP ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz and The Voice have managed to get 1.2, 1.1 and 1.1 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.2, 1.7 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus - 152
2. Colors TV - 146
3. Sony TV - 135
4. Zee TV - 113
5. SAB TV - 97
6. Star Bharat - 92
7. &TV - 33
Top 10 Shows
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors TV)
2. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
3. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
4. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
5. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
6. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
7. Divya Drishti (Star Plus)
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
9. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Zee TV)
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
Most Read: Parth Samthaan Parties With Erica Fernandes & Other Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors On His Birthday!